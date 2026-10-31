“Will greatly benefit millions of pilgrims”: CM Yogi Adityanath on new rail services

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said Kashi, renowned as the spiritual and cultural capital of India, had now been connected to the national capital through the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 19:46 IST
“Will greatly benefit millions of pilgrims”: CM Yogi Adityanath on new rail services
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express service between Varanasi and New Delhi had been flagged off, connecting Kashi with the national capital. Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said Kashi, renowned as the spiritual and cultural capital of India, had now been connected to the national capital through the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

"The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services between Varanasi and New Delhi have been flagged off today. Kashi—renowned as the spiritual and cultural capital of India—is now being connected to the national capital via this Vande Bharat Sleeper train,” he said. He also highlighted the launch of a MEMU train service connecting Kashi and Prayagraj, saying it would benefit pilgrims, legal professionals and litigants travelling to Prayagraj, where the Allahabad High Court is located.

“Furthermore, a MEMU train has been launched today to connect two spiritual and cultural cities of Uttar Pradesh: Kashi and Prayagraj. This will greatly benefit the millions of pilgrims, as well as the legal professionals and litigants who previously faced difficulties travelling to Prayagraj—where the High Court of Uttar Pradesh is located—by providing them with an excellent mode of transport,” the CM said. “Additionally, a MEMU train service between Banaras and Raja Talab has been launched today, facilitating travel for the people of Kashi—including students, youth, traders, our farmers, and women,” he said.

On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the Member of Parliament from Varanasi, for providing the new railway facilities to the people of Kashi ahead of Diwali. “On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister—who is also the popular Member of Parliament for Kashi—for gifting these facilities to the residents of Kashi ahead of Diwali," the CM added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Train linking Kashi (Varanasi) and Delhi. (ANI)

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