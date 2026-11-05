Delhi: Two dead after under-construction building collapses in Chawri Bazar

Two people were rescued, and two others died after an under-construction three-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Chawri Bazar area on Thursday morning, police said. According to Delhi Police, the incident took place at Gali Sheesh Mahal at around 9.48 am. Joint rescue operations involving Delhi Police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are underway.

“Four persons have been rescued from the debris. Of these, two have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries, while the other two are stable and out of danger,” Delhi Police said. The deceased have been identified as Kishori, aged 40, and Sanjeet, aged 45.

Police said a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was being registered against the building owners and contractors. Rescue operations are continuing. “A case under Section 105 of the BNS is being registered against the building owners and contractors. Rescue operations are continuing,” police said.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that accidents in the national capital were occurring every month and claiming several lives. “Accidents are happening in Delhi every month, claiming dozens of lives,” he said.

Bharadwaj alleged that while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta promises building safety audits after every such incident, officials of the MCD and Delhi Police are collecting money from building owners in the name of these audits. “After every incident, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta promises building safety audits. But in the name of these audits, MCD and police officials are collecting money from building owners. Now even the Fire and Revenue Departments are involved in these extortion practices,” Bharadwaj alleged.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered the immediate suspension of the area's Assistant Engineer (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE), along with the filing of an FIR against the contractor, following the collapse of a three-storey under-construction building in Gali Sitara, Sheesh Mahal, near Chawri Bazar Metro Station in Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk area. (ANI)