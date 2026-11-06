Bihar: 3 criminals killed, officer wounded in Patna police encounter

Three alleged criminals were killed in an encounter with police near the River Ganga in Sherpur, under the Maner police station area of Patna district, early Friday. Maner Station House Officer (SHO) Rajnish Kumar sustained a bullet injury to his left hand during the exchange of fire.

The Maner encounter took place during a joint operation by the Patna Special Task Force (STF) and Patna Police. The three injured suspects were taken to hospital, where they were declared dead. The SHO was also shifted to Patna for treatment. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartik Kumar Sharma said police teams were conducting operations for crime prevention when they received information about criminals allegedly planning a major incident in Sherpur.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, “Police were preparing for operations as part of crime prevention. During this, the STF and the district police force were conducting operations in different areas. We received information that some criminals, who had a previous criminal history, had arrived here and were planning to carry out a major incident in Sherpur.” He said the suspects opened fire when the police team reached the location, and the SHO was injured in the retaliation.

“When the police team reached this place, the criminals started firing. They were firing rapidly. During this, the Maner SHO and his team got out of their vehicle and retaliated. A bullet grazed the Maner SHO and passed through his uniform. The criminals also fired at other personnel,” he said. Sharma said three suspects were found injured after the exchange of fire and were taken to hospital, where they were declared dead.

“When the police retaliated, some people were injured. After the firing stopped, the police moved forward and found three people lying injured. All three were sent to hospital for treatment, where we were informed that they had died. Further action is underway, and the post-mortem will be conducted with videography,” he said. The SSP said weapons were recovered from the deceased and that they had previous criminal records.

He added that they were allegedly involved in a murder in Maner on Ashtami and were wanted in that case. They were also wanted in several cases in areas including Danapur and Shahpur. Sharma said, “The police fired 18 rounds, while the criminals fired more than 24 rounds. All three individuals have been declared dead.”

Police recovered two pistols, one country-made firearm and several empty cartridges from the encounter site. Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Darbhanga district, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Randhir Kumar of Sakatpur Police Station was injured after being hit by a bullet near his knee. ASI Randhir Kumar was injured during a daytime patrol near an orchard, police said.

Police personnel accompanying him reported hearing a gunshot before the officer was struck by a bullet near his knee. He was shifted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for advanced treatment. His condition is stated to be stable and not life-threatening, police said.

Further investigations are underway in both incidents. (ANI)