“Ready for special session”: Amit Shah throws Parliament debate gauntlet to Rahul as BJP, INDIA bloc take SIR battle to streets

The political confrontation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls intensified on Thursday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accepting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's challenge for a debate while daring him to discuss the issue in Parliament, even as BJP leaders took to the streets in multiple states to defend the exercise and Opposition parties stepped up their protests. The latest round of the BJP-opposition face-off saw Shah address a rally in Karnal as part of the party's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign, while former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other INDIA bloc leaders participated in a protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, demanding that SIR be scrapped and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar resign.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), meanwhile, announced a protest against SIR in Kochi on November 7, marking its first major demonstration since its leaders were detained in Delhi during an attempted protest at Jantar Mantar last month. Addressing a rally during the BJP's foot march in Karnal, Shah challenged Gandhi to take up the issue in Parliament, saying the government was prepared to convene a special session if Congress formally requested a discussion.

"If you (Rahul Gandhi) wish to engage in a responsible discussion, if your concerns hold truth, substance, and logic, then come and discuss them inside Parliament. Let's face each other head-on! But you won't be able to handle the answers; as always, you will just run away," Shah said. "I want to challenge Rahul Gandhi directly. You challenge PM Narendra Modi to a discussion? If you want a discussion, just write a letter to the Prime Minister. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the SIR exercise," he added.

Shah accused Gandhi of creating parliamentary paralysis and taking political disputes to the streets instead of engaging in discussions inside the House. He alleged that the Congress had turned disruptions and walkouts into its political culture and was attempting to spread "anarchy". "Do you truly believe that an 80-year-old democracy will fall for your deceptions? Rahul ji, we are the people of the streets. The BJP will provide a fitting response to you in Parliament, in the Legislative Assemblies, in our villages, and in our fields; and should you choose to gather crowds, BJP workers will be there to give you a befitting reply," he said.

Earlier, Shah had accused the Opposition of using public rallies to create disorder, asserting that the BJP was prepared to counter it in Parliament, state assemblies and at the grassroots level. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who received Shah and took part in the march, accused the Congress of spreading lies.

“The Election Commission is currently conducting a revision of the electoral rolls--a process that takes place periodically. Congress party has concocted a web of lies and, based on these falsehoods, has sought to spread misleading propaganda across the country,” he said. He said the Election Commission's periodic revision of electoral rolls was necessary to ensure that the voter list remained accurate and that every eligible citizen could exercise their right to vote.

The BJP's campaign also saw senior leaders defend SIR and question the Opposition's objections to the exercise. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, addressing a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Darbhanga, said the exercise was not being undertaken for the first time and claimed that electoral roll revisions had been conducted eight times since 1950.

"Understand one thing: this SIR is not happening for the first time in the country. From 1950 until today, it has been conducted eight times before, and this is the ninth time it is taking place. So, this is nothing new," Yadav said. He said the revision was required to remove the names of deceased voters, people who had permanently shifted residence and duplicate entries, while ensuring that no eligible voter was left out.

Yadav also alleged that the Opposition questioned SIR selectively, depending on election results. "Wherever the Mahagathbandhan loses, the SIR becomes wrong, but where it wins, no questions are raised about the SIR," he said. At a press conference in Patna, Yadav invoked Bihar's historical association with democracy and referred to the role of the state during the Emergency under Jayaprakash Narayan. Defending the exercise, he cited Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, saying these provisions empowered the Election Commission to revise electoral rolls.

He said the process involved booth-level officers and agents appointed by political parties and cited figures from Bihar's revision exercise, including the identification of deceased voters, people who had permanently shifted and duplicate entries. Yadav also claimed that 1,60,813 booth-level agents appointed by political parties had been given the draft list, but only two objections were received. He accused Congress and other Opposition parties of spreading confusion over the exercise and alleged that their objections were driven by political considerations. Yadav also cited election results in Keralam, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and West Bengal, as well as examples from Maharashtra, to challenge the Opposition's claim that SIR had favoured the BJP.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking in Jaipur, also asked Congress to seek a debate on SIR in Parliament, saying the government was ready to facilitate a discussion. "If you (Congress) are prepared, then put forward your demand today; we will not hesitate to convene a special session. If you wish to debate a specific topic--for instance, the SIR--then come forward and debate it," Vaishnaw said.

He accused Congress leaders of walking out of Parliament during debates and questioned their objections to electoral roll revisions, saying the process had been followed during previous Congress governments as well. Vaishnaw also referred to the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying Congress-led governments had introduced them and questioning why the party was now challenging a reform that had been in place for nearly 25 years.

On the issue of ballot papers, he asked whether Congress would withdraw its demand if it failed to win seats in elections conducted using ballot papers. He also questioned whether the Opposition wanted the names of deceased persons and duplicate entries to remain on electoral rolls. BJP MP Sambit Patra, addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, also said debates between political leaders should take place in Parliament and not on the streets. He accused Gandhi of lacking the data and knowledge required for a substantive discussion and said Congress leader preferred a street-level confrontation.

"Rahul Gandhi carries no data about anything. But as far as spreading ‘galata’ (mess) is concerned, he is number one. Should debates between leaders happen on the streets, or on the floor of the highest temple of democracy, that is Parliament?” he said. Patra also questioned the INDIA bloc's claims about the turnout at its November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan and asked Gandhi to debate with his alliance partners, citing Congress's criticism of the AAP government in Punjab despite being part of the INDIA bloc.

"He claimed the November 1 Ramlila Maidan rally drew “no more than 20,000 people” against a claimed 10 lakh, and asked Gandhi to debate his alliance partner Arvind Kejriwal, whose Punjab government he has called corrupt," Patra said. In Delhi, BJP leaders Subrat Pathak, RP Singh and Naresh Bansal backed Shah's challenge and accused the Opposition of using protests to create disorder.

Pathak alleged that the Opposition, led by Gandhi, wanted to hold democracy hostage by taking to the streets and creating chaos. He said the Election Commission had delinked the SIR declaration from online Form 6 after concerns were raised and maintained that the poll body was free to take decisions after consulting stakeholders. “They want to turn it into mob rule and create a Bangladesh or Nepal-like situation in India. So today, the Bharatiya Janata Party is saying ‘Save Democracy’,” he said.

RP Singh said the Opposition often boycotted or walked out of parliamentary proceedings and raised issues outside the House. He accused Gandhi of blaming SIR to divert attention from electoral defeats and referred to the Election Commission's decision to separate the SIR declaration from Form 6. Singh also challenged Gandhi to debate with a victim of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, naming Nirpreet, and said the BJP had organised a programme for riot victims in response to the Congress leader's 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur.

Of Gandhi’s SIR protests, he said, “To divert attention from his defeat, Rahul Gandhi is raising a fuss over the SIR.” Bansal described Shah's rally in Haryana as a success and said the BJP was taking its 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' message to the people through marches involving party leaders, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, MPs and workers. He said the Election Commission's decision on Form 6 was a positive step that would make the process easier for the public.

“The people of India will not accept anarchy at any cost... If democracy is in danger, it’s from anarchy. It’s from a Naxalite in the brain,” he said. In Keralam, state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Congress of changing its position on SIR according to its electoral convenience. He said the party opposed the exercise in Delhi but supported it in Keralam after forming the government.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai, speaking in Surat, said the objective of SIR was not to disenfranchise anyone but to ensure that all eligible Indian citizens were included in electoral rolls. He accused Congress and Gandhi of supporting infiltrators under the guise of opposing the revision process and said India would not allow illegal foreign infiltrators to reside in the country and consume its resources.

"By providing support, assistance, and protection to infiltrators under the guise of opposing this revision process, Congress party and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, are making a grave mistake. Congress, which once spared no effort to dismantle democracy--even imposing the ‘Emergency ’- is now lecturing us on democracy," he added. While BJP leaders defended the revision exercise, the INDIA bloc's Karnataka unit held a large protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding the scrapping of SIR and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The demonstration, organised by the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Forward Bloc and Samajwadi Party, along with progressive parties, social organisations and student and youth groups, began at 11 am and continued until 2 pm. The protest was presided over by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president BK Hariprasad. Actor Prakash Raj, CPI(M) state secretary Prakash K, CPI state secretary Sathi Sundaresh, CPI(ML) Liberation state secretary Clifton D'Rozario, Forward Bloc president JR Shivashankar and Samajwadi Party president N Manjappa also participated.

Representatives of Sarvodaya Karnataka, Eddelu Karnataka, the Federation of Dalit Organisations and the Republican Party of India were among those present. Police personnel were deployed in adequate numbers at the venue to maintain security. Addressing the protest, Siddaramaiah demanded that SIR be scrapped immediately and Gyanesh Kumar resign, alleging that the exercise was against the law and the spirit of the Constitution.

"This is not just an issue related to revision of electoral rolls, but a crucial fight for protection of the Constitution, democracy and voters' rights," he said. Questioning the appointment process of the CEC, Siddaramaiah alleged that the Centre had changed the composition of the selection committee by replacing the Chief Justice of India with a Union Minister, thereby increasing the government's influence in the process.

He also alleged that the Election Commission was being used for political interests and raised concerns over the deletion of voter names in Karnataka. "In Karnataka, before SIR there were about 5.54 crore voters, and after revision the number has come down to about 4.55 crore. That is, more than 99 lakh voter names have been reduced. Such a huge reduction in the number of voters needs serious scrutiny," he said.

Siddaramaiah also referred to allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura and Rajajinagar constituencies, and cited a newspaper report alleging that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded written objections at least 14 times over decisions taken by the poll body. He said the Congress and INDIA bloc's agitation would be extended to district and taluk centres and described the fight for protecting democracy and the Constitution as the country's "second freedom struggle".

Shivakumar said voters whose names had been deleted, except those who were deceased, should get justice. "We don't agree with the way SIR is ongoing. All the voters whose names have been deleted, except for the deceased, should get justice. Until justice is served, we will continue to fight," he said.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, alleging that the Election Commission had failed to respond to questions over SIR and voter deletions. "Today the country has seen mandates being manufactured because of the Chief Election Commissioner. It has been proved. People are asking questions; the CEC is missing," Kharge said, alleging that the poll body had taken multiple U-turns on Form 6, Form 7 and the software used for voter deletions.

KPCC president Hariprasad said the protest was a continuation of the November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, where Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other INDIA bloc leaders had demanded the scrapping of SIR and Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. "And till Gyanesh Kumar resigns, this protest will continue," Hariprasad said, adding that demonstrations would be extended to district headquarters, talukas and blocks across Karnataka.

The BJP's demand for a parliamentary debate drew sharp reactions from Opposition leaders, who accused the government of preventing discussions in the House and said they had repeatedly sought a debate on SIR. CPI(M) MP John Brittas said Shah was displaying "selective amnesia" by asking the Opposition to debate the issue in Parliament, alleging that the Prime Minister and Home Minister had themselves not attended several parliamentary sittings.

Brittas said the opposition had sought a comprehensive discussion on SIR at an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, but the government had then refused to discuss the issue. "We are ready. We were ever ready for a discussion on SIR. Let him introspect and apologise to the whole nation that the stand taken by the government, the stand taken by BJP that there should be no discussion, was wrong," Brittas said.

He also referred to remarks by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about voter deletions in the state and said the growing public concern over SIR had prompted Shah to offer a debate. Congress leader Bhai Jagtap, speaking in Mumbai, also questioned the BJP's claim that the Opposition was avoiding Parliament. He said Rahul Gandhi had raised issues concerning farmers, women, youth, unemployment and labourers in the House and challenged the Prime Minister to answer questions raised by the opposition.

"We welcome it. We welcome your challenge. Whatever questions the country has in Parliament--unemployment, atrocities against women, issues of labourers, inflation, and the way you are creating a ruckus everywhere--give an answer to that," Jagtap said. CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah, in Delhi, called Shah's remarks "an idiotic comment", alleging that the Opposition was not allowed to speak in Parliament and that microphones were switched off when Gandhi raised issues.

He accused the government of using its parliamentary majority to suppress opposition voices and alleged that the BJP was attacking constitutional institutions. On the Election Commission's decision to separate the SIR declaration from Form 6, Mollah alleged that the change was an attempt to respond to public criticism rather than address the opposition's concerns. Meanwhile, the CJP announced that it would hold a demonstration against SIR at Rajendra Maidan in Kochi on November 7 from 4 pm. Titled 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi', the protest will be held under the slogan 'Save Democracy! Cancel SIR!'.

Activist Abhijeet Dipke, the party's media and south zone lead Vijay Mallangi and national secretary Aafreen Nawaz are among those scheduled to participate. The demonstration marks the party's first major move since its leaders were detained in Delhi on October 13 while attempting to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise.

CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared at the Delhi Crime Branch office on Thursday after being summoned in connection with the investigation into the October 13 incident. After leaving the office, Ranka said the activists were cooperating with the investigation while asserting their right to peaceful demonstration.

"Displaying the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar, or anywhere else--including on a public road--should not be considered a crime. We are confident that all ongoing investigations will be conducted fairly and with genuine intent, and we will cooperate fully," he said. Das and Ranka were detained after police alleged that they entered the area through private premises and violated conditions related to maintaining peace. They were released from judicial custody on October 21 after furnishing personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each and submitting written undertakings to maintain peace and abide by the law.

The CJP's announcement comes days after the INDIA bloc held a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the SIR exercise. Gandhi, while addressing the rally, accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating alleged vote theft and said he would be removed from his post and jailed. The confrontation over SIR has also overlapped with Gandhi's challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a face-to-face debate, which he renewed at Congress's 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur on Wednesday.

Gandhi had said he could prove within five minutes of the debate that the Prime Minister was a 'desh-drohi' and was being controlled by US President Donald Trump. "Yesterday, I challenged Narendra Modi to a face-to-face debate. He can make anyone he wants the judge for this debate. I guarantee the nation that Narendra Modi cannot sit before me. I can guarantee that within five minutes of the debate starting, I will prove that Narendra Modi is a 'desh-drohi' and Donald Trump controls him," Gandhi said.

He also alleged that the government did not allow him to speak freely in Parliament by muting his microphone. Responding to Gandhi's remarks, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said demanding answers also meant being willing to listen to the government's response. She accused Gandhi and the Congress of walking out of Parliament during discussions and questioned their commitment to parliamentary debate.

The latest exchange followed Gandhi's social media poll on Tuesday, in which he asked young Indians whether they wanted to see an open debate between him and the Prime Minister. He had also tagged senior BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging them to convince Modi to accept the challenge. With the BJP taking its campaign to the streets and the opposition continuing demonstrations across states, the dispute over SIR has emerged as a major political flashpoint, with both sides accusing each other of undermining democratic institutions and parliamentary processes. (ANI)