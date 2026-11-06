Assam: Oil India tank farm fire, explosion in Dibrugarh injure five workers, one missing

At least five workers were injured, and one went missing after a fire and explosion at the Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Tengakhat in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Friday morning.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 12:35 IST
Assam: Oil India tank farm fire, explosion in Dibrugarh injure five workers, one missing
Visuals of injured taken to hospital after Oil India tank farm fire, explosion in Assam's Dibrugarh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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At least five workers were injured, and one went missing after a fire and explosion at the Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Tengakhat in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Friday morning. The incident occurred during technical work at the facility, with preliminary reports suggesting that the explosion took place in the crude oil storage section while a valve was being operated.

Speaking to ANI, Kamal Phukan, Area Manager of Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd, said that around five workers sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment. "During technical work, a fire broke out and around five people were injured. They have been brought to the Assam Medical College and Hospital here. I have no information about any death," Phukan said.

In a subsequent statement, Phukan said the incident occurred during routine maintenance work on machinery that was serviced monthly or quarterly. "There is something today that is regular, something we have to do. There was a thing called Bath Hita in Velpur. There was a machine that was serviced monthly or quarterly. There was an accident. There are 5 people in Assam Medical College, one in Oil Medical College and one whom we have not found yet. Our special team is working to find him, sir," he said.

The five injured workers have been identified as Tapas Gogoi (40), a resident of Milan Nagar, Dibrugarh; Shailen Gogoi (45); Kumud Gogoi (38); Golap Dutta (58); and Indra Gogoi (40), all residents of Tengakhat. While five injured workers were admitted to AMCH, another person was reportedly taken to Oil India Hospital for treatment.

One worker remains missing following the explosion. According to preliminary information, the force of the blast threw him away, and efforts are underway to trace him. The injured workers were reportedly employees of Spectron Engineers Private Limited, Mumbai, a company engaged by Oil India Limited for work at the facility.

The exact circumstances leading to the fire and explosion, as well as the total number of people affected, are yet to be officially confirmed. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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