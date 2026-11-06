CISF to transition into complete digital camouflage pattern uniform by October 2028

By Rajnish Singh The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has introduced a new digital Lightweight Field Combat Dress (LFCD) across the force, setting a phase-wise implementation with a transition period of two years up to October 1, 2028, for a complete switchover from the existing pattern.

During the transition period, the CISF personnel-- with an active strength of nearly 2,00,000-- may wear the existing (old pattern) uniform. The new cloth comprises a revised fabric composition of 80 per cent cotton and 20 per cent polyester, replacing the existing 50:50 composition.

An internal circular in this regard was issued in September to different departments of the force, which is mandated to provide security at vital installations across the country, including Airports, Delhi Metro and government buildings, officials said. Through the circular, all unit commanders of the Central Armed Police Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs were directed to disseminate wide publication and create maximum awareness among force personnel regarding the prohibition on purchase of the new LFCD cloth from the open market.

Unit commanders are specifically directed to ensure that all personnel use LFCD cloth officially issued by the CISF or procure only through the authorised Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKBs)-- a welfare and canteens network established by the MHA across India to provide daily-use essential items and groceries at subsidised rates. The new initiative is taken after the approval of CISF's incumbent Director General Praveer Ranjan, a 1993-batch AGMUT cadre Indian Police Service officer) who assumed charge as chief of the force on September 30, 2025, succeeding Rajwinder Singh Bhatti.

In order to ensure a smooth and expeditious transition to the new LFCD uniform, officials said all zonal stores, Recruit Training Centres (RTCs) and units are to issue the existing pattern cloth to eligible personnel and immediately bring the stock to nil. "A certificate to this effect was asked to be furnished by respective Sector Headquarters within 15 days of issue of the internal circular order." With the introduction of the new digital camouflage pattern for CISF LFCD, they said, public procurement of LFCD cloth shall henceforth be undertaken only for the newly approved digital camouflage pattern.

The circular clearly mentions that "the new pattern LFCD cloth shall be issued to the individual only after the completion of the prescribed life of the existing issued cloth. "Under no circumstances, personnel who have already been issued the existing pattern LFCD cloth and whose prescribed life is still valid, shall be issued the new digital pattern cloth," reads the circular accessed by the ANI.

"A transition period of two years up to October 1, 2028 has been fixed for complete switchover from the existing pattern to the new digital pattern LFCD uniform across the force. During the transition period," it further stated. Consequent upon the change in colour and pattern of the LFCD uniform, the colours of the associated articles with the LFCD have also been revised.

For the officers in the rank of Senior Commandant and above, the existing navy blue beret cap and Khaki pagri for Sikh personnel are revised to a navy blue beret cap with an embroidered CISF badge in silver jari on the navy blue base. Besides, the monkey cap made of the same digital pattern cloth, with silver jari-embroidered insignia on a navy blue base with navy blue patti or the monkey cap made of the same digital pattern cloth, with silver jari-embroidered insignia on a navy blue base. In the revised pattern, there will be a khaki pagri with silver jari-embroidered insignia on a navy blue base with navy blue patti and a black fiftee beneath the pagri. For the officers up to the rank of commandant, there will be a navy blue beret cap with a metal CISF badge as well as a monkey cap made of the same digital pattern cloth, with silver jari-embroidered insignia on a navy blue base. There will be a khaki pagri with a metal CISF badge and a black fete beneath the pagri for Sikh officers.

Besides, there will be changes in the nameplate, title shoulder badges, stars and ranks, gorget patch, belt, shoes, and anklets. There will be a CISF monogram embroidered in golden jari on a black base, pasted with Velcro on the upper right chest, above the name tab in the new LFCD. This will form a part of the uniform for all officers deployed at force headquarters, sector headquarters, zonal headquarters and group centre headquarters only.

The new uniform will include a round-neck T-shirt, matching the medium green colour of the LFCD cloth, and it shall be worn under the LFCD by all officers irrespective of their place or nature of duty. Since procurement of the new digital pattern LFCD cloth through the tendering process is likely to take some time due to the procedural requirements involved, the CISF welfare department has been entrusted with facilitating its early introduction in the force through KPKBs. It is also asked that interested personnel may procure the new digital pattern LFCD cloth from KPKBs at their own cost and get the uniform stitched strictly in accordance with the approved design and pattern. (ANI)