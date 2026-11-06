Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi inaugurates 101 new GSRTC buses in Gandhinagar

During the programme, the Deputy Chief Minister made a special gesture by inviting GSRTC employees to join him in flagging off all 101 new buses, breaking away from the usual protocol. The employees themselves flagged off the buses for their launch into public service.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 15:11 IST
Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi inaugurates 101 new GSRTC buses in Gandhinagar
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi (Photo/GujaratDCMO). Image Credit: ANI
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On the occasion of Diwali, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated 101 new GSRTC buses in Gandhinagar, offering citizens safer and more comfortable travel. According to a press release, Minister of State for Transport Pravin Mali graced the event.

During the programme, the Deputy Chief Minister made a special gesture by inviting GSRTC employees to join him in flagging off all 101 new buses, breaking away from the usual protocol. The employees themselves flagged off the buses for their launch into public service. DyCM announced that GSRTC  employees would receive half a month's salary in advance to help them celebrate Diwali.

Before the programme, DyCM interacted with GSRTC  drivers, conductors and workshop staff, who play an important role in its operations. He extended Diwali and New Year greetings to all the employees present and their families. Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Rupsinh Thakor, District Panchayat President Rajesh Patel, MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Smt. Rita Patel, other local public representatives, Transport Department Principal Secretary Hareet Shukla, GSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr Rajender Kumar, GSRTC Secretary Ravi Nirmal, and GSRTC employees were present.

The launch of these new buses will make travel easier for passengers during Diwali and improve transport connectivity between rural and urban areas across the state. (ANI)

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