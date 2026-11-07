Assam: Pijush Hazarika reviews departmental schemes, developmental initiatives in Goalpara

Assam Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, on Saturday visited Goalpara district and participated in a series of programmes, including field inspections and review meetings of the Agriculture and Irrigation Departments, to assess the progress of ongoing schemes and address the requirements of farmers. Accompanied by MLAs Tankeswar Rabha and Pabitra Rabha, the Minister visited the Darangiri Banana Market, where he interacted with farmers and traders and assured them of support through quality banana seedlings and phased expansion of irrigation facilities.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of a new market building and directed officials to make it operational by January 2027. At Deulguri, the Minister visited an oil palm plantation and chaired a review meeting with departmental officials, farmers and other stakeholders.

The meeting reviewed farmer registration, seedling distribution, oil palm cultivation, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), strengthening of Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), and identification of suitable water bodies for Makhana cultivation. Targets of establishing 1,500 FPCs across the state and at least two mushroom processing units in Goalpara were also discussed. Promotion of Agar cultivation and preparation of Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) for irrigation development also featured in the discussions. Paddy Procurement Certificates were distributed to farmers who had sold their produce to the Government.

The Minister also inspected Habri FIS and Deosila FIS under Dudhnoi LAC. While the schemes currently cover around 100 hectares and 405 hectares respectively, their irrigation potential stands at 600 hectares and 940 hectares. He assured farmers that efforts would be made to utilise their full potential by next year and directed officials to expedite the necessary processes.

During the visit, Minister Hazarika felicitated Assam Gaurav awardee and progressive farmer Harakanta Basumatary at his residence in recognition of his contribution to agriculture, particularly edible oil palm cultivation. The Minister also inaugurated the Gram Panchayat Level Competitions under Khel Maharan 3.0 at Udaipur Playground, Dudhnoi, in the presence of the two MLAs, the District Commissioner, Goalpara, and other dignitaries.

The visit reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening agricultural infrastructure, expanding irrigation coverage, promoting agricultural diversification, improving market access and enhancing farmers' income and livelihoods across Assam. (ANI)