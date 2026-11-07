Norwegian, German Ambassadors extend Diwali greetings, laud Indian colleagues for festive spirit

Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener and German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival, sharing glimpses of celebrations at their respective embassies and highlighting the spirit of togetherness and cultural exchange. In a video message posted on X, Norwegian Ambassador May-Elin Stener said the embassy was celebrating Diwali while extending festive wishes beyond its premises to everyone observing the festival.

"We are celebrating Diwali here at the embassy today, but our wishes go much further than these four walls," Stener said in the video message. "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!" she added in her post on X.

Meanwhile, German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck also extended his greetings, acknowledging the contributions of Indian colleagues in bringing the festive spirit and traditions to the German Embassy. In a video message posted on X, Wieck began by extending his wishes in Hindi and thanked the Indian colleagues for sharing their traditions and celebrations with the embassy team.

"Aapko Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnaye. What you’re doing here tonight, our Indian colleagues: You share your traditions. You share your celebrations. You share your festival with us all, and we are very happy and very grateful. You bring this togetherness to our Embassy team as a whole. Thank you very much! Your contribution is essential for the success of what we are all doing," Wieck said. He also thanked the local embassy team for organising the celebrations and transforming the premises with festive decorations, lights, colours and music.

"Happy Diwali to everyone! Thank you to our local team colleagues for turning the Embassy into a magic of lights, colours and music and for sharing this wonderful celebration with us," the German Ambassador said in the same post on X. Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The festival falls on Amavasya, or the new moon night, in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik.

The five-day celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. The main day of Diwali is traditionally marked by lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and exchanging sweets and festive greetings. (ANI)