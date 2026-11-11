NCAHP proposes new registration framework to strengthen allied and healthcare professions in India

In a significant step towards strengthening India's allied and healthcare workforce, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has proposed a comprehensive regulatory framework for provisional registration of eligible allied and healthcare professionals, with clearly defined pathways for skill upgradation, competency assessment and transition to regular registration. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the proposed framework aims to bring greater uniformity, transparency and accountability to professional registration while creating structured opportunities for eligible practitioners to enhance their qualifications and competencies in accordance with prescribed standards.

To this end, NCAHP has invited public and stakeholder comments on the Draft Provisional Registration of Allied and Healthcare Professionals Regulations, 2026, framed under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021. A key feature of the proposed Regulations is the establishment of a transparent and standardised mechanism for provisional registration of eligible allied and healthcare professionals, in accordance with the provisions of the NCAHP Act, 2021.

The framework provides for prescribed eligibility criteria, verification of credentials and clearly defined registration procedures, ensuring that professional recognition is aligned with statutory requirements and competency standards. Importantly, the proposed regulations also provide opportunities for eligible provisionally registered professionals to undertake prescribed bridge courses for skill enhancement, supervised clinical training and minimum qualifying examinations, wherever applicable, to meet the requirements for regular registration.

This competency-based approach seeks to promote continuous professional development, facilitate career progression and strengthen the quality of allied and healthcare services. The proposed framework places emphasis on skill development, professional competence and regulatory accountability.

By linking progression to regular registration with prescribed educational and competency requirements, the Regulations seek to ensure that allied and healthcare professionals possess the necessary knowledge, skills and clinical competencies to deliver quality healthcare services. The initiative is expected to contribute to a more skilled, organised and professionally accountable workforce while reinforcing patient safety and standards of healthcare delivery.

The draft regulations envisage an integrated online registration system to streamline application submission, credential verification, eligibility assessment and issuance of provisional registration certificates. Eligible professionals granted provisional registration would receive a Provisional Registration Unique Identification Number (PR UID), enabling systematic identification and regulatory oversight.

The digital mechanism aims to simplify registration procedures, improve accessibility and promote greater transparency, efficiency and uniformity across States and Union Territories. "The draft Regulations provide for: Standardised eligibility criteria and procedures for provisional registration. Online application, verification and issuance of registration certificates with unique identification numbers. Clearly defined provisions for validity, extension, termination and appeals relating to provisional registration. Prescribed bridge courses for skill enhancement, competency assessments and qualifying examinations, wherever applicable," the release read.

"Supervised clinical training and institutional requirements for professional skill development. Transition to regular registration in the appropriate Central or State Register, subject to fulfilment of prescribed conditions. Together, these provisions aim to establish a robust, transparent and competency-based registration system that supports professional development while maintaining healthcare standards," it added. As part of its commitment to transparent and participatory regulation, NCAHP has invited comments, suggestions and objections from allied and healthcare professionals, professional associations, educational institutions, State Allied and Healthcare Councils, healthcare institutions, experts and the general public.

The draft regulations are available on the official NCAHP website: https://ncahp.abdm.gov.in/ Stakeholders may submit their feedback at ncahp.regulations@ncahp.mohfw.gov.in by December 4.

The inputs received will be considered before finalisation of the Regulations. The proposed initiative marks an important step towards establishing a more transparent, inclusive and competency-driven regulatory ecosystem, supporting professional growth and strengthening India's allied and healthcare workforce to meet the country's evolving healthcare needs. (ANI)