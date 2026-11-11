Sandeep Dikshit thanks Sonia Gandhi for remembering Sheila Dikshit in memoirs, accuses BJP of "exaggerating issues"

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her appreciation of his mother, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, in her memoir, noting the close personal friendship she shared with her. He also accused the BJP of exaggerating every issue raised over the book. In her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Sonia Gandhi claims the 2012 'India Against Corruption' movement led by Anna Hazare claimed that the 2012 'India Against Corruption' movement, spearheaded by social activist Anna Hazare, was "covertly organised and supported by the BJP and RSS" with the primary objective of dislodging the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

She wrote that she shared a close rapport with late Sheila Dikshit, a three-term Chief Minister of Delhi (1998–2013), with whom she shared interests in handlooms, music and the arts and discussed sensitive issues, including the state of the Congress party. Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Dixit claimed former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would make statements in meetings during the movement and then come outside and make "completely contradictory claims."If a person's popularity allows him to present lies as truth and truth as lies, then such movements and fabricated campaigns will continue to emerge in this country," he said.

On Sonia Gandhi's remarks on the Babri Masjid, the 1984 riots and Operation Blue Star, Dixit said the BJP "tries to exaggerate every issue." "Regarding the 1984 riots, there was involvement of the Sangh and several BJP leaders, with cases registered against some of them. The truth in each case is for the courts to determine," he said.

He said the Congress has always condemned communal incidents, including by its own members where necessary, and had tried to deny tickets to some leaders linked to the riots. "It is possible that Congress members were also involved, and the party has never denied that possibility," he said. Sandeep Dixit also criticised the Delhi government over present air pollution, saying the situation "remains almost the same" and that he had not heard of any substantial steps.

"I do not think the Delhi government is genuinely serious about this issue. This is not just Delhi's problem; it concerns the entire NCR. What steps are being taken across the region? Reports suggest that living in Delhi's polluted environment can reduce a person's life expectancy by seven to eight years. In my view, this amounts to institutional murder," he said. Reacting to the BJP's attack on the memoir, Congress leader Udit Raj said the book is "very clear." He said Sonia Gandhi had attempted to explain various aspects many were unaware of, adding that there was immense pressure on her to become Prime Minister.

"Usually, people assume that family members or children would never decline an offer for the post of Prime Minister," he said. But when she refused the post and proposed another candidate's name, he said, her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka, along with the entire family, were "extremely happy." "So this represents a supreme sacrifice," he said. He added that Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep sorrow over Operation Blue Star in the book. "The BJP, of course, has to run its own political agenda... It is the opposition's role to criticise; her role was to lay bare the truth inside the book," he said. (ANI)