Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna calls him 'little one' in heartwarming Bhai Dooj greeting

Star batter Virat Kohli received a heartfelt Bhai Dooj greeting from his sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra on social media, where she affectionately addressed him as her "little one".

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 10:57 IST
Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna calls him 'little one' in heartwarming Bhai Dooj greeting
Virat Kohli, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra (Image source: Bhawna's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Star batter Virat Kohli received a heartfelt Bhai Dooj greeting from his sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra on social media, where she affectionately addressed him as her "little one". Marking the festival, Bhawna shared a special message for her brothers Vikas and Virat, offering a glimpse of their sibling bond through her affectionate greeting.

Sharing an old picture with Virat, she on Instagram wrote,"Happy bhaidooj my little one (evil eye emoji). Check out Bhawna's post for Vikas as well.

Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters praying for their brothers' well-being and exchanging greetings and affection on the occasion. Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, Virat is currently busy playing in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Kohli has scored 74 and 7 in the first two ODIs of the ongoing series against New Zealand. In 11 ODIs this year, he has accumulated 633 runs at an average of 63.30 and a strike rate of over 120, including two centuries and four half-centuries. Moreover, Virat Kohli is just 22 runs away from becoming the first batter to breach the 2,000-run mark in ODIs against New Zealand. Achieving this milestone would make New Zealand his fourth 2,000-plus-run opposition, joining Australia, Sri Lanka and West Indies — a feat previously accomplished against four teams only by Sachin Tendulkar (against Australia, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka). (ANI)

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