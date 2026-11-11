Air India Kolkata-Mumbai flight moved to isolation bay after threat alert

An Air India flight scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Mumbai was moved to the isolation bay at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning following a threat alert shortly before its scheduled take-off.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 12:47 IST
Air India Kolkata-Mumbai flight moved to isolation bay after threat alert
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Mumbai was moved to the isolation bay at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning following a threat alert shortly before its scheduled take-off. Security agencies immediately reached the spot and initiated checks in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to sources, the aircraft had received a threat, prompting authorities to shift it to the isolation bay as a precautionary measure. The situation is being assessed, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

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