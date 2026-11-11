China says it has no interest in interfering with Canada's internal affairs

​China said ​on Wednesday ‌it had no ​interest in interfering with Canada's internal ‌affairs, in response to Prime Minister Mark Carney's remark that he would tell ‌President Xi Jinping that outsiders ‌should stay out of Canada's affairs. Carney said the two would meet on ⁠the ​sidelines ⁠of an APEC summit in the southern ⁠city of Shenzhen set for November ​18-19.

"China has always adhered to ⁠the principle of non-interference in the internal ⁠affairs ​of other countries, and has no interest in interfering ⁠with Canada's internal affairs," foreign ministry spokesperson ⁠Guo ⁠Jiakun told a daily press conference.