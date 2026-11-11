Punjab: Three killed, 24-25 injured as bus crashes into ditch in Sangrur

Three people were killed and around 24-25 others injured after a bus lost control and crashed into a ditch near an overbridge in Punjab’s Sangrur district, police said on Wednesday. Sub-Inspector Mehar Singh said the bus was operating on its regular route from Sangrur to Chandigarh via Dhuri and was running slightly behind schedule on Wednesday.

"The bus operates on its regular route from Sangrur to Chandigarh via Dhuri. The bus was running slightly late today. When the bus reached near an overbridge, it went out of control and fell into a ditch," he said. Three passengers died on the spot, including two women and one man.

"Three passengers died on the spot, including two women and one man. Around 24–25 others sustained injuries. All the injured passengers were shifted to different hospitals for treatment," he added. Earlier, in a separate incident in Telangana, three people were killed, and fourteen others sustained injuries in a major road accident involving an auto-rickshaw on the Outer Ring Road at Rangareddy's Himayat Sagar area in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police officials, seventeen people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw at the time of the incident. Following the incident, the passengers were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Authorities stated that an investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway. "Today at 12:45 am, an accident occurred on the Outer Ring Road at Himayat Sagar, involving an auto-rickshaw and a truck. A total of 17 people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw. Three people died, and the remaining sustained injuries. They were shifted to the hospital for treatment. We are currently investigating the cause of the accident and will provide more details after the enquiry," said a police official. (ANI)