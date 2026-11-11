Taiwan appoints Acer founder as APEC envoy, calls for written guarantees from China

Taiwan said on Wednesday that Stan ​Shih, founder of computer maker Acer, would attend ​next week's APEC summit in ‌China as ​the government's envoy, and called for Beijing's written assurance that Taiwan would be able to participate on an equal footing.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping ‌is one of the few international bodies that include Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory. China is this year's host, with the leaders' summit next week in the southern city of Shenzhen. However, relations between ‌Taipei and Beijing are extremely tense. China refuses to talk to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is ‌a "separatist", and its military operates around the island on a daily basis.

Lai's spokesperson Karen Kuo, announcing Shih's appointment, said in a statement that Taiwan has continued to participate in all APEC meetings on an equal basis. "This is standard APEC practice and has ⁠nothing ​to do with the so-called 'one-China ⁠principle'," she added, referring to Beijing's position that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one country.

APEC economies have repeatedly reached ⁠a consensus on "equal participation by all members", Kuo said. "Taiwan hopes China will fulfil its responsibilities as host and provide a ​written guarantee, ensuring that Taiwan's delegation can take part in all meetings under conditions of equality, dignity, ⁠and security."

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China's Taiwan Affairs Office said earlier in the day ⁠that the ​government handles Taiwan's participation at APEC "in accordance with the one-China principle and the provisions and practices of the APEC memorandum of understanding".

"As long as these practices are followed, Chinese Taipei may attend meetings," ⁠spokesperson Zhang Han said, referring to the name Taiwan uses to take part in APEC. Taiwan's democratically elected government ⁠rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying ⁠only the island's people can decide their future.

Taiwan normally sends former officials or business executives as its APEC envoy to avoid political problems. Shih was Taiwan's envoy ‌to the 2007 ‌APEC summit in Australia.