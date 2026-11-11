Indonesia's vice president has resigned, aide says

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 18:46 IST
Indonesia's vice president has resigned, aide says

Indonesia's ​Vice President Gibran Rakabuming ‌Raka has ​resigned, an aide said on Wednesday, a move that risks ‌further political turbulence in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Gibran, the 39-year-old son of former President Joko Widodo, has come ‌under intense scrutiny following Constitutional Court and Supreme ‌Court rulings last month that his education documents did not meet election requirements.

The aide, Budi Arie Setiadi, told Reuters ⁠that ​Gibran had tendered ⁠his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto earlier on Wednesday. Separately, two ⁠sources at the parliamentary upper house, which will oversee ​the process of approving his resignation and selecting ⁠a replacement, told Reuters that he will submit his resignation ⁠letter ​to the upper house on Thursday morning.

Gibran's office did not immediately respond to a ⁠request for comment. The controversy has unfolded amid a ⁠widening rift between ⁠Widodo, also known as Jokowi, and Prabowo.

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global
3
Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Global
4
Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026