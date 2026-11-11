Indonesia's ​Vice President Gibran Rakabuming ‌Raka has ​resigned, an aide said on Wednesday, a move that risks ‌further political turbulence in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Gibran, the 39-year-old son of former President Joko Widodo, has come ‌under intense scrutiny following Constitutional Court and Supreme ‌Court rulings last month that his education documents did not meet election requirements.

The aide, Budi Arie Setiadi, told Reuters ⁠that ​Gibran had tendered ⁠his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto earlier on Wednesday. Separately, two ⁠sources at the parliamentary upper house, which will oversee ​the process of approving his resignation and selecting ⁠a replacement, told Reuters that he will submit his resignation ⁠letter ​to the upper house on Thursday morning.

Gibran's office did not immediately respond to a ⁠request for comment. The controversy has unfolded amid a ⁠widening rift between ⁠Widodo, also known as Jokowi, and Prabowo.