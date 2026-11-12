Cleanliness drives, massive programs: MP BJP National Gen Secy outlines nationwide schedule for Janjati Gaurav Diwas fortnight

Madhya Pradesh BJP National General Secretary Gajendra Patel on Thursday detailed the nationwide schedule for the upcoming Janjati Gaurav Diwas celebrations, dedicated to honouring the birth anniversary of tribal icon Krantishiromani Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 15:31 IST
Cleanliness drives, massive programs: MP BJP National Gen Secy outlines nationwide schedule for Janjati Gaurav Diwas fortnight
Madhya Pradesh BJP National General Secretary Gajendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Madhya Pradesh BJP National General Secretary Gajendra Patel on Thursday detailed the nationwide schedule for the upcoming Janjati Gaurav Diwas celebrations, dedicated to honouring the birth anniversary of tribal icon Krantishiromani Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15. Speaking to ANI, he announced that a series of events are underway leading up to major celebrations across multiple states, starting officially on November 14.

"We have various programs planned. I held a press conference in Delhi yesterday, and today I'm doing one in Indore. Today, we're holding district-level press conferences across many states in the country. Our program will run from November 14," he said. He underlined that the party workers will organise cleanliness drives around statues of tribal revolutionaries on November 14, followed by the lighting of lamps in the evening to pay respects and spread awareness of tribal history.

On November 15, massive programs will be observed across the country, including Madhya Pradesh's Dahi, followed by another event on November 16 in Khandwa. "We will run a cleanliness drive where statues of our tribal revolutionaries are located. In the evening, we will light lamps to pay our respects. We will also discuss the history of these tribal revolutionaries. On the 15th, there will be massive programs across the country. In Madhya Pradesh, a major event will take place in Dahi on November 15, and another in Khandwa on November 16," he said.

"November 14 will see events in Shahdol, and there will be various other programs in Jabalpur," he added. Patel noted that the observance forms part of a fortnight-long tribute highlighting the historical contributions and socio-economic transformation of tribal communities.

"This fortnight-long celebration of Janjati Gaurav Diwas is being observed in the name of Lord Birsa Munda. We will educate different sections of our society about the history of our tribal revolutionaries. We will also discuss the past situation of our tribals and how things have changed today," he said. Minister of Tribal Development in Maharashtra, Ashok Uike, highlighted that the Tribal Pride Day service week is being observed from November 11 to 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on November 15.

"The birth anniversary of Krantishiromani Bhagwan Birsa Munda is on November 15. Tribal Pride Day service week is being celebrated from November 11 to 18. On November 15, the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the tribal community via video conference from Gadchiroli district amidst great enthusiasm," he said. (ANI)

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