Trainer aircraft skids off runway while landing at Solapur Airport in Maharashtra; female trainee pilot escapes unhurt
A trainer aircraft skidded off the runway while landing at Solapur Airport in Maharashtra. A female trainee pilot on board escaped unhurt. Fire and police personnel rushed to the spot, while further details are awaited.
- Country:
- India
A trainer aircraft skidded off the runway while landing at Solapur Airport in Maharashtra, with a female trainee pilot on board escaping unhurt, airport officials said.
Following the incident, fire and police personnel rushed to the spot.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)