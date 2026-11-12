Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 'Sanskriti Bhawan' in Lucknow on Friday 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Lucknow on Friday (November 13) to inaugurate the newly constructed 'Sanskriti Bhawan' at Gulzar Upvan on Sultanpur Road.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 20:57 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 'Sanskriti Bhawan' in Lucknow on Friday 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Lucknow on Friday (November 13) to inaugurate the newly constructed 'Sanskriti Bhawan' at Gulzar Upvan on Sultanpur Road. According to BJP Lucknow Mahanagar President Anand Dwivedi, Singh will arrive at Lucknow Airport at 11 am on Friday. He will subsequently travel by road and reach Gulzar Upvan at 11:25 am.

The inauguration ceremony will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm, during which the Defence Minister will formally inaugurate the newly constructed building. Following the ceremony, Singh will leave Gulzar Upvan for Lucknow Airport at 1:05 pm.

Earlier in the day, Singh called upon the armed forces to strengthen their offensive and defensive capabilities to maintain the element of surprise against adversaries, stressing the need to ensure that India can strike without giving the enemy time to react while remaining prepared to counter unexpected threats amid evolving warfare and rapid technological advancements. Addressing the Air Force Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi, he emphasised the need to strengthen intelligence and surveillance mechanisms, improve integration among systems and identify potential threats before they unfold.

According to the official release, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon the Defence Forces to strengthen and sustain both offensive and defensive dimensions of the ‘element of surprise’ to maintain operational readiness against conventional and emerging threats arising from rapid technological advancements and the evolving nature of modern warfare. “Our Defence Forces must develop capabilities and methods that leave the adversary with no time to react or recover, while simultaneously ensuring that we are never caught off guard by an unexpected move from the enemy. Surprise can manifest in various forms, both conventional and electronic. Our intelligence and surveillance mechanisms must be further strengthened and operational preparedness enhanced to ensure that our personnel remain alert, agile and equipped to respond effectively to any emerging challenge,” the Defence Minister said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Household Livelihoods

Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Hou...

Global
2
AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared Progress
Blog

AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared ...

Global
3
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
4
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Europe’s Farm Payments: A Study of Support, Early Setbacks and Lasting Gains

What Keeps Rwanda’s Women Farmers From Using AI to Protect Their Banana Crops?

One Supply Chain, Two Pressures: The Carbon Cost Hidden in Türkiye’s Fertiliser Trade

Saving Fuel Without Draining the Battery: A New AI Approach to Hybrid Car Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026