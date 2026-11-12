Conserve our avian diversity, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje appeals on National Bird Day

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, appealed for the conservation of Rajasthan's and India's avian diversity on Thursday, as the country marked its National Bird Day. November 12 marks the 130th birth anniversary of India's 'Birdman', ornithologist Salim Ali. Ali is remembered for his groundbreaking contributions to bird studies, wildlife research and environmental protection. National Bird Day is observed in his honour.

"During my tenure as Chief Minister, our government took several initiatives to protect Rajasthan’s rich and unique avian heritage. From advocating national-level conservation efforts for our critically endangered state bird, the Great Indian Bustard (गोडावण), to declaring the rare Indian Skimmer (पंचीरा) as Dholpur’s official district mascot and organising awareness drives to promote traditional parindas, we remained committed to protecting our feathered wildlife," Raje posted on X. She added, "This #NationalBirdDay, I appeal to everyone to join hands in conserving our avian diversity, protecting natural habitats and ensuring that our skies continue to remain vibrant with life for generations to come."

The Great Indian Bustard (Ardeotis nigriceps) is classified as Critically Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, with only about 150 individuals remaining in the wild as of 2026. The Desert National Park (DNP) in Rajasthan's Jaislamer district is one of its last remaining strongholds in India. The avian species has been in the news of late, with the government highlighting its efforts to revive its numbers by releasing captive-born into the wild.

In March and April 2025, eight GIB chicks hatched out at the Sam Bustard conservation and breeding centre and the Ramdevra breeding centre in Jaisalmer district. In early October 2026, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma released four captive-bred male Great Indian Bustards into the wild at the DNP in Jaisalmer. One of the four released birds died in mid-October after being predated upon by a desert fox. The GIB was once found in 11 states in India and parts of Pakistan. The population went down rapidly at the end of the 19th century. According to experts, the decrease in GIB numbers is mainly due to habitat depletion, rapidly growing irrigation networks, changes in traditional agricultural practices, and an increase in human activities in GIB-bearing areas.

The Indian Skimmer (Rynchops albicollis), on the other hand, is listed as ‘Endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature or IUCN and its population has been declining in recent years. The bird resides in marshes, lakes and rivers, if the water quality is good. It is thus an indicator of riverine health. (ANI)