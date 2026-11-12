Assam CM attends golden jubilee celebrations of Garo Community’s Wangala Festival in Tura

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Garo community’s Wangala Festival as the Chief Guest at the Garo Heritage Village in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. On the occasion, he witnessed various traditional Garo dances and also appreciated the community’s traditional method of brewing rice beer.

Wangala, the principal harvest festival of the Garo community, is celebrated as an expression of gratitude to the Almighty for a bountiful harvest. Also popularly known as the ‘100 Drums Festival’, the Golden Jubilee edition witnessed Garo artistes performing an impressive display of their cultural heritage with 1,000 drums before the Chief Minister. The festival is being celebrated from November 11 to 14.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma expressed immense happiness at being present at the historic occasion marking 50 glorious years of the iconic 100 Drums Wangala Festival. He described it as a privilege to join the Garo community in celebrating an event that embodies the diversity and enduring spirit of India’s indigenous heritage.

The Chief Minister observed that Wangala beautifully reflects the Garo community’s deep bond with nature, unwavering faith in the Almighty and profound gratitude for the blessings of life. Bringing together music, dance, tradition and spirituality, the festival represents a way of life that has been preserved and passed down through generations. Recalling the festival’s journey, he said that its formal celebration began in 1975 at Chandmari Playground in Tura with just 10 drums.

On the suggestion of the then Meghalaya Chief Minister, Captain Williamson A Sangma, the celebration was expanded to 100 drums, laying the foundation for its present grandeur. He also paid tribute to pioneers such as Hubert Cocksi Sangma and Prabir Raksam, whose vision and efforts helped transform the festival into an extraordinary cultural celebration featuring 1,000 drums and 2,000 dancers. Highlighting the close association of Wangala with agriculture and the harvest season, Sarma said that the festival reminds us of the age-old relationship between humanity and nature. The tradition of offering the first harvest and rice beer to the Almighty symbolises the importance of acknowledging life’s blessings with humility and gratitude.

Describing Wangala as a priceless reflection of India’s knowledge and civilisational heritage, the Chief Minister said that the Indian Knowledge System is not confined to ancient scriptures but also encompasses traditional beliefs, indigenous wisdom and the profound relationship with nature reflected in festivals such as Wangala. He stressed that indigenous festivals should not be viewed only as cultural performances or tourism attractions, but recognised as living expressions of knowledge and wisdom.

The Chief Minister further observed that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the heritage and contributions of India’s tribal communities have received renewed recognition and importance. The observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda is a significant reflection of this commitment. Inspired by this vision, the Government of Assam has established a dedicated department for the preservation and promotion of indigenous faith and culture, ensuring that every indigenous community has the opportunity to preserve its identity and traditions with pride.

Sarma urged the younger generation to take pride in their languages, traditions and cultural identities. He called upon them to remain connected to their roots even as they embrace modern education, technology and new professional opportunities. Speaking their mother tongue, celebrating traditional festivals and respecting and protecting nature, he said, must remain integral to their lives.

Referring to the close relationship between Assam and Meghalaya, the Chief Minister said that every visit to Meghalaya makes him feel among his own people, as the bond between the two States, transcends geographical boundaries and is rooted in shared history, culture and emotions. He said that the Wangala Festival offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate this shared heritage and expressed confidence that such cultural exchanges would further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two states.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Government of Meghalaya, the organising committee and the entire Garo community on the Golden Jubilee celebrations. He expressed hope that Wangala’s enduring messages of gratitude, harmony and reverence for nature would continue to inspire generations to come.

Meghalaya Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Timothy D Shira, Wangala Festival Committee President Ronald Reckman Sangma, among other distinguished personalities, were present at the celebrations. (ANI)