"PM Modi believes economic growth essential to eliminating poverty": VP Radhakrishnan calls on banks to strengthen financial inclusion for farmers, entrepreneurs

Highlighting how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guiding principle remains to eradicate poverty through economic development, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan praised India's economic trajectory towards inclusive, rapid growth in the last decade, which has propelled the country to be the fourth-largest economy in the world. Speaking at the 105th Foundation Day Celebrations of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), Vice President Radhakrishnan commended the bank's more than a century of contribution to India's economic growth. He also called on banks to strengthen financial inclusion, support entrepreneurs, MSMEs, farmers and women-led enterprises, and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

"When Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister, many people were unaware of India's position in the global economic rankings. However, his vision was to transform India into a developed nation," VP Radhakrishnan said on Thursday, addressing the event at VO Chidambaram College. The Vice President said that India is on a trajectory of the third-largest economy, adding, "India, whose position in the global economy was once not widely recognised, has now reached the fifth position and subsequently moved towards the fourth position. The country will soon reach the third position."

While speaking about Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, the VP said that it is impossible to avoid mentioning the contributions of the Nadar community. "It would be inappropriate to leave out its contribution. The world is increasingly becoming a global village. Economic growth must be inclusive and should take everyone forward. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has evolved into a bank that serves all sections of society," he said.

He said that TMB has become an "inclusive institution serving all sections of society and encouraging entrepreneurs, small traders and others." VP Radhakrishnan also participated in the Pearl Jubilee celebrations and Alumni Meet organised at V.O. Chidambaram College in Thoothukudi, his alma mater.

“I fondly remember the teachers who taught me and played an important role in shaping my personality during my college days. Principal Subbiah Pillai, Palaniyapillai, Professor Nestor, Kamaraj, Ramanujam, Periyanayagam, Chandrasekar and Sundaralingam were among those who made significant contributions to my development. The explanations given by my professors on ideologies such as communism, socialism and capitalism remain fresh in my memory even today," he said. (ANI)