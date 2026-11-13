Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Nicolas ​Cage transformed ‘from within’ for ‘Madden,’ co-star Kathryn Hahn ​says

Nicolas Cage so fully transformed ‌himself ​into NFL legend John Madden for the new biopic “Madden” that co-star Kathryn Hahn says she spent an entire production with him ‌without ever feeling she had met the real Cage. Hahn, who plays Madden’s wife Virginia, said Cage remained covered in prosthetics throughout production, transforming him into Madden more than just physically.

'The inner child ‌in me is screaming': Jamie Campbell Bower on joining 'Lord of the Rings' series

British actor ‌Jamie Campbell Bower said joining "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" fulfilled a childhood dream as the cast gathered in London for the global premiere of the fantasy series' third season on Tuesday. Speaking to Reuters, ⁠the "Stranger Things" ​and "Harry Potter" star ⁠recalled receiving the email offering him a role in the series.

K-pop's Stray Kids to take 'RUN IT' tour to ⁠North America and Europe in 2027

Members of the K-pop group Stray Kids are set to perform ​in some of the biggest venues of their careers, as their extended "RUN IT" ⁠world tour moves into more stadiums across North America and Europe in 2027. The North American leg opens in Seattle ⁠on ​May 16, 2027, with the tour also set to include shows in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Paris, London and Barcelona among others, culminating in a summer performance at the ⁠San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Stock tips with a beat: Samsung Securities' AI K-pop group racks up ⁠views

Stock brokerage Samsung ⁠Securities has found brand ambassadors who never skip rehearsal and are unlikely to make tabloid headlines: a four-member, AI-generated K-pop girl group called LUMINA. The ‌band's debut ‌music video, "Override", passed 3 million YouTube views about ​five weeks after release.