Massive fire breaks out at polymer factory in Raipur, doused after hours of operation

A massive fire broke out at Gajraj Polymer Industry in Bhanpuri, Raipur, late Thursday night. Firefighters worked throughout the night, while the Collector and senior officials monitored the operation until the fire was completely extinguished.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 12:53 IST
Massive fire breaks out at polymer factory in Raipur, doused after hours of operation
Firefighters work to control a massive fire at Gajraj Polymer Industry in Bhanpuri, Raipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out late Thursday night at Gajraj Polymer Industry factory in Bhanpuri, Raipur district. The flames were so intense that the fire brigade teams had to work throughout the night to bring the fire under control. As soon as information about the incident was received, Collector Gaurav Singh, DIG Home Guard and SDRF and Director of Fire Services Ajatshatru Bahadur Singh, Municipal Commissioner Sambit Mishra, DCP North Deepmala Kashyap, district administration officials and fire brigade teams immediately reached the spot and started the firefighting operation.

ADM Umashankar Bande, Additional Collector Kirtiman Singh Rathore, SDM Nabhsingh Kosle, Tehsildar Ram Murti Diwan and other district administration officials also reached the site. Under the guidance of the Collector, DIG, Municipal Commissioner and DCP North, fire brigade teams continued their efforts to control the fire. Administrative officials remained at the spot, monitored the relief and rescue operations and ensured that all necessary arrangements were made to put out the fire, officials said.

Considering the intensity of the fire, the Collector and other officials remained at the site throughout the night. Firefighters continued their efforts until morning and managed to bring the fire under control. All officials stayed at the site until the fire was completely extinguished and left only after the operation was completed, a statement issued read. (ANI)

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