Tamil Nadu: CTR Nirmal Kumar dismisses allegations against TVK MLA Arul Vignesh as false social media post

Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar termed the obscene text message allegations against TVK MLA Arul Vignesh as a false social media post shared by DMK MP Kanimozhi. Speaking to reporters, Nirmal Kumar said, "I would like to condemn madam Kanimozhi; being a woman, she has published something mentioning that she picked it up from social media, and she has posted something that she has seen on social media. So, whether it is okay tomorrow if someone else tweets about Kanimozhi picking up a message from social media and whether she'll be okay with that. It is not correct. So she has all rights to talk to everyone... but she cannot see social media and tweet something which is not relevant to her. So we condemn this."

TVK MLA Arul Vignesh was accused of sending obscene messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector. However, Arul Vignesh has denied DMK MP Kanimozhi's allegations of sending an inappropriate WhatsApp message to the District Collector, dismissing them as rumours and accusing her of engaging him in “dirty politics”.

Responding to the allegations, Vignesh said he had not done anything wrong and questioned how he could enter the Collector’s residence, which he said was guarded by security personnel and equipped with CCTV cameras. “Everyone came to know of the rumours. I am clearly saying that I have not done anything. Rumours are rumours. It is not true. MP (DMK MP Kanimozhi) alleged that I did this. The Collector’s bungalow has security guards and CCTV. How can I enter there?” he said.

Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay had also called a party meeting amid allegations of misconduct. Today, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a protest in Chennai, demanding that a case be registered against Arul Vignesh.

The protest was held near Panagal Maaligai in Saidapet, Chennai. It was led by K. Balabharathi, State Vice-President of AIDWA and Central Committee Member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). More than 30 women participated in the demonstration, raising slogans against the Tamil Nadu Government and demanding the immediate arrest of the MLA facing the allegations. (ANI)