Six vehicles involved in accident on Mumbai Coastal Road, SUV catches fire

A road accident involving six vehicles was reported on Mumbai’s Coastal Road in the early hours of Friday, November 13. The accident took place on the northbound stretch between Marine Lines and Worli at around 2:39 am, officials said. According to the information shared by the Coastal Road Control Room, two vehicles first collided with each other. Shortly after, another vehicle, a Mahindra XUV 700, rammed into them and caught fire.

Fire brigade personnel deployed on the Coastal Road reached the spot and brought the fire under control by 3:26 am. A total of six vehicles were involved in the accident. Teams from the BMC’s Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, 108 ambulance services and Coastal Road staff were mobilised following the incident.

No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier this month, five people and a pet dog were injured following a multi-vehicle collision involving two public transport buses and cars near the Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mumbai, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) official said.

According to the BEST Public Relations Officer (PRO), the accident took place at the Bhakti Park traffic signal. A BEST bus operating on the route from Colaba Depot towards Gavangaon was halted at the red signal, with two passenger cars waiting stationary directly behind it. At that moment, a wet-leased 'Chalo' operator bus approaching from behind rammed into the rear-most vehicle, triggering a chain-reaction collision.

Under the severe impact of the crash, both cars were heavily mangled, with the leading car being pushed directly underneath the rear section of the stationary BEST bus. Occupants travelling in the two damaged cars were trapped inside the mangled metal and sustained injuries.

Upon receiving distress alerts, local police personnel rushed to the scene and pressed heavy-duty cranes into service to separate the crushed vehicles and clear the affected roadway for traffic. A total of five people and a pet dog sustained injuries in the pile-up. Police teams extricated the victims and shifted them to the nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. (ANI)