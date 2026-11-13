Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 13:30 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports ​news briefs.

Braves, reliever Evan ​Phillips agree to three-year, $35M deal

Free-agent ‌reliever Evan ​Phillips agreed to a three-year, $35 million deal with the Braves. The right-hander returns ‌to Atlanta where he broke into MLB in 2018 after appearing in 31 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Tennis-Pegula wins thriller at ‌WTA Finals, Gauff eliminated

Jessica Pegula saved a match point en ‌route to a gritty 7-6(2) 4-6 7-5 win over Linda Noskova on Thursday to advance out of her round-robin group at the WTA Finals and send fellow American ⁠Coco ​Gauff packing from ⁠the season-ending championships. Pegula had a career-high 16 aces while Wimbledon champion Noskova had a career-high ⁠15 double faults in a see-saw battle that spanned 2 hours and ​45 minutes at the tournament, which was moved from Riyadh to ⁠Indian Wells due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Soccer-US judge rejects FIFA bid to ⁠intervene ​in UEFA probe

A US judge on Thursday denied an attempt by FIFA's American subsidiaries to intervene in UEFA's effort to ⁠obtain evidence for a potential Swiss criminal case against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over ⁠his abandoned ⁠World Cup commercial-rights plan. "US FIFA parties have no direct, substantial and legally protectable interest in the subject matter ‌of this application," ‌US District Judge Jeannette Vargas ​said in her ruling.

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Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least one, injures 10

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