Delhi Traffic Police holds inter-state meeting to ensure strict enforcement of vehicle restrictions

During the meeting, officers were briefed on applicable CAQM directions and GRAP restrictions. Discussions focused on strengthening inter-state coordination, intensifying border checks and preventing the entry of vehicles violating prescribed norms into Delhi through border checkpoints and alternative routes.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 13:25 IST
Delhi Traffic Police holds inter-state meeting to ensure strict enforcement of vehicle restrictions
Delhi Traffic Police holds inter-state meet (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
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New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police held a follow-up Inter-State Coordination Meeting on Thursday at Northern Range Traffic to ensure effective implementation of directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and strict enforcement of vehicle restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The meeting was chaired by Sachin Kumar Singhal, IPS, DCP Traffic, Northern Range, and attended by senior traffic police officers from neighbouring areas, including ACP/T-OND, TI Narela, ACP Traffic Jhajjar, ACP Traffic Sonipat and TI Bahadurgarh. An earlier coordination meeting was held on October 28.

During the meeting, officers were briefed on applicable CAQM directions and GRAP restrictions. Discussions focused on strengthening inter-state coordination, intensifying border checks and preventing the entry of vehicles violating prescribed norms into Delhi through border checkpoints and alternative routes. Key measures discussed included installation of digital display screens at diversion points to inform commuters about GRAP restrictions and alternative routes; strengthening police deployment at border entry points and alternative routes; intensifying public awareness campaigns; and strict checking of valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

Officers were also directed to ensure enforcement of applicable restrictions on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court and NGT. Strict monitoring of interstate buses was emphasised, with instructions to prevent buses violating applicable GRAP norms from entering Delhi and, wherever feasible, stop such buses at their originating points. The meeting also stressed organising awareness meetings with transporters and bus operators to sensitise drivers about GRAP restrictions. Installation of Public Address (PA) systems at border points was also discussed to disseminate information among commuters and motorists.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to coordinated enforcement and strict compliance with CAQM directions. Officers were directed to maintain close coordination with their counterparts in neighbouring states to ensure that vehicles violating applicable restrictions are not allowed to enter Delhi. (ANI)

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