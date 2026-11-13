Jharkhand: FIR registered against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara over rape allegation

An FIR was registered following a rape allegation against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara, who represents the 70-Simdega Assembly constituency, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Niraj Kumar said on Friday. Speaking to the media, DSP Kumar said, "An FIR has been filed. Regarding the details mentioned in it—well, I cannot disclose any names just yet... An accusation of rape has been made against a Congress MLA, Bhushan Bara, from the 70-Simdega Assembly Constituency."

According to the written complaint submitted to the Vidhan Sabha Police Station in Ranchi, a minor alleged that she was brought to Ranchi in May 2026 by two women, under the pretext of getting her enrolled in school and supporting her education. However, instead of arranging her schooling, the women allegedly took her to MLA Bhushan Bara’s official residence in Ranchi and forced her to perform domestic labour.

She further alleged that in June 2026, she was taken back to Simdega and made to carry bricks and sand, before being returned to the Ranchi residence. Throughout this period, she claimed she was subjected to physical assault, verbal abuse, and deprivation of proper food. In her statement, the complainant alleged that on the afternoon of August 5, when she went upstairs at the Ranchi residence to serve water to Bhushan Bara, the legislator forcibly assaulted and raped her.

Stating that her father has passed away and her mother abandoned her in childhood, the minor requested strict legal action under the POCSO Act against Bhushan Bara, as well as action against the two women for physical and mental harassment. She also sought police protection, citing threats to her life due to the accused's political influence. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter. (ANI)