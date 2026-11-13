Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh granted one-day custody parole for grandmother's funeral

Khadoor Sahib MP and NSA detainee Amritpal Singh has been granted a one-day interim custody parole by a district court in Amritsar to attend the final funeral rites of his grandmother, according to advocate Karamvir Singh Pannu. Singh, who heads the Waris Punjab De organisation and represents the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency, has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam since April 2023. His detention followed a high-security crackdown after a violent protest at the police station.

Speaking to reporters, Pannu, who represents Singh, stated that the district court accepted their petition after reviewing arguments concerning the necessity of the legislator's presence for the customary rituals. "Amritpal Singh's grandmother passed away recently, and for performing her last rites and rituals, Bhai Amritpal Singh ji's presence was extremely necessary. Accordingly, we had moved an application in the District Court, Amritsar, to perform her last rites and rituals. The judge agreed with all the arguments, and he has been granted a one-day interim parole. He will come in police custody only, and the expenditure for it will be borne by the family," Pannu told ANI.

According to the legal team, the detailed judicial order specifies that Singh will travel under strict police escort. The defence confirmed that all administrative and legal compliance requirements outlined in the court's directives will be strictly followed. "He will come in police custody, and the expenditure for it will be borne by the family. Accordingly, after seeing our detailed order that will arrive at 2 o'clock, whatever formalities are required will be carried out," Pannu stated.

Additionally, the court extended temporary relief to other family members. Singh's uncle, Harjit Singh, has been granted a three-day parole, while a relative, Sukhmandeep Singh, received a two-day release to participate in the ceremonies. "His uncle has been granted three days. His uncle Harjit Singh got three days, and his relative Sukhmandeep Singh got two days of parole. The detailed order will come shortly; whatever conditions are imposed in it, we will obey all of them," Pannu said.

Amritpal is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail after he was detained under the NSA following his arrest on April 23, 2023. Amritpal Singh lived in Dubai before returning to Punjab in 2022, following the death of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. After his return, he became the chief of Deep Sidhu's pro-Khalistan organisation, Waris Punjab De.

He was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements. His detention has been extended twice, once in April 2024 and for the second time in April 2025, since he was taken into custody in 2023. After the latest extension of his detention in April 2025, SIngh moved the Supreme Court. (ANI)