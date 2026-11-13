US Treasury chief says Fed should not hike rates over energy shock tied to Iran war

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 19:25 IST
US Treasury chief says Fed should not hike rates over energy shock tied to Iran war

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ​said on Friday that ‌the Federal ​Reserve should have an open mind and not hike rates because of an "energy supply shock" tied to the Iran ‌war.

"I think the Fed should understand that this is an energy supply shock," while the underlying US economy is very strong, Bessent said in an interview on CNBC. "So I ‌think that to hike too much into an energy supply shock when it's ‌coming down, these are very noisy numbers," he said. "You know, the Fed's supposed to look into the future, not look in the rearview mirror."

A stronger-than-expected US jobs report last week bolstered the case ⁠for ​further Federal Reserve interest ⁠rate hikes, which had lost some momentum amid a post-election stock market selloff and growing fears that ⁠weaker AI-driven demand could undercut the economy. The US central bank left its policy rate on ​hold last month, with Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh saying policymakers would be watching for ⁠data to help decide whether more monetary policy tightening would be needed.

"I'm not going to tell the ⁠Fed ​what to do. I am going to say they should have an open mind," Bessent said. The Fed did three rate cuts over the same ⁠period last year, he noted.

"And now to reverse just based on an energy supply shock, ⁠a reversal in a ⁠dramatic way isn't something that I would do if I were on the Fed. But I'm not on the Fed."

TRENDING

1
US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

Global
2
South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sidelines

South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sid...

Global
3
South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sidelines

South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sid...

Global
4
US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche says

US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026