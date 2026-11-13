UP: Migratory Siberian birds arrive in Varanasi; birds frolic around Ganga river 

With winter around the corner, migratory Siberian birds have once again returned to their seasonal abode in Kashi, turning the waves of the Ganga into a lively four-month sanctuary. Arriving in India between October and November, these winged guests stay through the winter before making their journey back home with their young in March, just as the chill begins to fade in the area.

Their migration is a matter of survival. In Siberia, Russia's coldest and snowiest region, temperatures plunge to minus 40 degrees Celsius during October and November, freezing lakes solid and cutting off food supplies, driving the birds south to India's warmer waters. To get here, they undertake a gruelling 5,000 to 8,000-kilometre journey across Siberia in Russia, Mongolia, China, Kazakhstan, and the towering Himalayas along the renowned Central Asian Flyway.

Beyond Kashi, these Siberian travellers have made many places their home across several parts of India. These birds also flock to Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Chilika Lake in Odisha, Kutch in Gujarat, and Sultanpur in Haryana, as well as Varanasi, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Ramnagar, and along the banks of the Ganga around Prayagraj to enjoy the winter sun. Earlier in Tamil Nadu, a large number of waterbirds have arrived at the wetlands and water bodies of Perungulam village in Thoothukudi district, with several migratory species, including birds believed to have come from Siberia, making an early appearance this year.

The early arrival has drawn the attention of birdwatchers, nature enthusiasts and residents, who have observed several species gathering around the water bodies. The wetlands of Perungulam provide the birds with food, water and suitable resting habitats during their migratory journey. According to bird researcher Thomas Madhibalan of Muthu Nagar Nature Trust, Perungulam is distinct from several other wetlands in Tamil Nadu because its bird season begins much earlier.

"Perungulam is unique in Tuticorin district. Here, the bird season starts only from July to October, whereas all the other ponds, all over Tamil Nadu, the season starts only from October. That is why this place became unique and attracts more birds," Madhibalan told ANI. (ANI)