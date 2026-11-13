“Cultural neglect means disappearance of important chapters of our identity”: Yogi Adityanath addresses Dharohar programme

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the state's rich legacy of classical music, folk arts and theatrical traditions, emphasising the importance of preserving the Guru-Shishya Parampara and reviving endangered musical instruments while addressing the 'Dharohar' programme organised on the foundation day of the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi in Lucknow. Addressing the 'Dharohar' programme organised on the foundation day of the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi, the Chief Minister congratulated the Akademi on completing 63 years and appreciated the young artists who presented performances using endangered musical instruments.

Yogi called for the revival and preservation of endangered musical instruments and folk arts, stressing that the country's cultural heritage should be carried forward and made a source of livelihood, identity and pride for future generations. Addressing the gathering he said, "I felt very good that our young artists, what a magnificent presentation they gave here through those endangered musical instruments. We all know this: within India, music has never been just a medium of entertainment. Rather, Indian wisdom has chosen music as a medium for the expression of the soul and as a path for the worship of the Supreme. You all know that the ultimate mantra of spiritual practice in our tradition begins with the primal Omkara."

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's rich musical traditions, he said that the traditions of Lucknow, Banaras, Agra, Kirana, Rampur, Sahaswan, Shahjahanpur and Etawah had given Indian classical music distinct colours, styles and identities. "I am glad that our rich tradition of music in Uttar Pradesh has been quite prosperous. Uttar Pradesh hasn't become the soul of India just like that; rather, that kind of rich cultural heritage was before us; we had it. When we talk about the instrumental traditions of Lucknow, Banaras, Agra, Kirana, Rampur, Sahaswan, Shahjahanpur, and Etawah, they have given Indian classical music distinct colours, styles, and identities. Great gurus like Pandit Birju Maharaj and Guru Lachchu Maharaj have given Kathak new heights on a global platform," he said.

Emphasising the role of generations of artists and gurus in preserving performing arts, Yogi Adityanath said that even when an artist appeared alone on stage, their performance was backed by years of practice, the blessings of a guru and the experience of generations. The Chief Minister said that India's Sanatan culture, passed down through generations, was the reason the country's cultural identity had survived.

He stressed that cultural neglect did not merely lead to the disappearance of certain art forms but also resulted in the loss of important chapters of a society's identity. "Cultural neglect does not only mean the disappearance of certain arts, but it also means the disappearance of some important chapters of identity along with them. And therefore, taking pride in our heritage and the resurgence of cultural consciousness alongside development—this is Prime Minister Modi's mantra that he gave to the people of India during the Amrit Mahotsav of India's independence. If we want to fulfil the vision of a developed India, we must feel proud of our heritage, and we must prioritise the resurgence of cultural consciousness alongside development," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said that taking pride in India's heritage and culture was the legacy gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the country was recognised globally because of its folk arts and culture. He said that the state government had translated the Prime Minister's vision into governance and public life and established heritage hubs in Kashi, Ayodhya and the Braj region.

Referring to the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, he said the event had attracted worldwide attention and remained the central focus of Indian media. "You must have seen that Uttar Pradesh is a very large state. It has been continuing its journey since even before India's independence. But Uttar Pradesh becomes the centre of attention only when Deepotsav is organised in Ayodhya, and the whole world gazes at it and watches it. You must have noticed that for two days, only Uttar Pradesh remained dominant in the Indian media. This is a program to advance India's cultural heritage. Dev Deepawali in Kashi will be held on Karthik Purnima, November 24th," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the objective should not be limited to saving disappearing art forms but should also be to make them sustainable enough to provide livelihood opportunities and a sense of identity and pride to future generations. "Our goal is not just to save disappearing arts. We should make them capable enough so that they can also become the basis of livelihood, identity, and pride for the coming generation. Today, we have given a new identity to 'One District One Product' and 'One District One Cuisine' in Uttar Pradesh. Just a few days ago, 'One District One Product' had already been creating a buzz across Uttar Pradesh for the last nine years. Through 'One District One Product', we have taken Uttar Pradesh's exports to 2 lakh crore rupees. It is working as a means of employment for millions of young people and millions of artisans and craftspersons. And recently, I got the opportunity to attend an event related to 'One District One Cuisine'. It was an event organised by a newspaper group. And I am happy to share how much potential there is in this as well, and how many possibilities exist," he said.

The Chief Minister said such initiatives would provide new artists with opportunities to perform before the public at places where there was sufficient space and no traffic congestion, allowing people to listen to and watch their performances. Praising the children who performed using endangered musical instruments at the programme, Yogi Adityanath said their presentation had demonstrated that the future of India's cultural heritage was in safe hands. (ANI)