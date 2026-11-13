France asks European Commission to study Algeria's non-compliance of association agreement
France will ask the European Commission to study the conditions of Algeria's non-compliance of its association agreement with the European Union, its foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday. Diplomats had told Reuters in October that Algiers had in late July imposed a near-blanket ban on French imports and last month were aware of an instruction by Algeria to suspend urea shipments to France.
The EU Association agreement "stipulates the possibility to take appropriate measures for the non-respect of commitments," Pascal Confavreux told a news conference. "We ask the Commission to examine immediately the conditions for their activation," he added.