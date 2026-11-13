France asks European Commission to study Algeria's non-compliance of association agreement

​France will ​ask the ‌European Commission to ​study the conditions of Algeria's ‌non-compliance of its association agreement with the European Union, its foreign ministry spokesperson ‌said on Friday. Diplomats had told ‌Reuters in October that Algiers had in late July imposed a near-blanket ⁠ban ​on ⁠French imports and last month were aware ⁠of an instruction by Algeria to ​suspend urea shipments to France.

The EU ⁠Association agreement "stipulates the possibility to take appropriate ⁠measures ​for the non-respect of commitments," Pascal Confavreux told a ⁠news conference. "We ask the Commission to ⁠examine ⁠immediately the conditions for their activation," he added.