Assam CM reviews the progress of construction of the under-construction Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University at Gohpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited Bholaguri Tea Estate at Gohpur in Biswanath district and took stock of the ongoing construction work of the Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University. He also attended a review meeting at the project site.

It may be noted that the construction of the university has achieved approximately 25 per cent progress so far. Today, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of construction of various buildings, including the residences of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, the academic block, students' hostels and other infrastructural facilities. With the objective of developing the university into a world-class institution, the Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to upgrade the approach road connecting the university with National Highway 15 into a four-lane road to ensure smooth connectivity.

He also asked them to construct a new railway overbridge. Moreover, he asked the concerned functionary for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) at the earliest for the second phase of construction. To ensure that the university campus is adorned with a lush green environment, the Chief Minister asked for preparation of a comprehensive plan in consultation with the Forest Department and horticulture experts and initiating plantation activities at the earliest.

He also directed the construction agency to expedite the ongoing work on a round-the-clock basis so that substantial progress could be achieved before the onset of the monsoon next year. It may be recalled that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had formally laid the foundation stone of the University at Bholaguri, Gohpur, on November 8, 2025, in the presence of the Chief Minister, marking a new chapter in Assam's education sector.

The State Government has envisioned developing the University as an institution specialising in technology-driven vocational education and training. The institution is being developed as a centre of higher education that will offer contemporary, industry-relevant courses and emerge as a leading institution for academic excellence, research and innovation. After reviewing the progress of the University, Chief Minister Sarma visited the historic Maa Kalyani Devalaya at Dipora in Gohpur. He offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Assam. During his visit to this sacred shrine, he released a pair of swans into the historic pond of the temple and also planted a Bakul sapling on its bank.

Observing that the infrastructure along the northern bank of the pond had already been upgraded, the Chief Minister assured that similar development work would be undertaken along the southern bank shortly. He further stated that the State Government would continue its sustained efforts towards the overall development of the Devalaya.

Later, the Chief Minister also visited Kalyani Devalaya at Sarengia in Gohpur and offered prayers for the welfare and well-being of the people of the State. During the Chief Minister's visit, Minister for Education and Guardian Minister of Biswanath district Ranoj Pegu, Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Biswajit Daimary, Minister for Finance Jayanta Mallabaruah, Tezpur Lok Sabha MP Ranjit Dutta, Gohpur MLA Utpal Bora, Biswanath MLA Pallab Lochan Das, along with several other dignitaries and senior departmental officials, were present. (ANI)