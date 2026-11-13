MP: Bhopal’s International Sports Complex gets Category 1 certification from FIH ahead of Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

“It is a matter of great happiness for all of us that the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, in Bhopal has received Category 1 certification from the International Hockey Federation (FIH). There are only two venues in the country with this certification, one in Hyderabad and now the other in Bhopal,” Sarang said.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 21:54 IST
MP: Bhopal’s International Sports Complex gets Category 1 certification from FIH ahead of Women’s Asian Champions Trophy
Minister Vishvas Sarang shared the certificate on X handle (Photo/ X @VishvasSarang). Image Credit: ANI
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In a major recognition for Madhya Pradesh’s sports infrastructure, the International Sports Complex at Nathu Barkheda in Bhopal has received Category 1 certification from the International Hockey Federation (FIH), ahead of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy scheduled to be held at the venue from November 19 to 28. With this recognition, Bhopal has become only the second venue in the country to receive the Category 1 certification, after Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang said.

Welcoming the achievement, Sarang said the certification reflected the state’s preparations and commitment towards developing world-class sports infrastructure under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. “It is a matter of great happiness for all of us that the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, in Bhopal has received Category 1 certification from the FIH. There are only two venues in the country with this certification, one in Hyderabad and now the other in Bhopal,” Sarang said.

He further said the same venue would host the Women's Asian Champions Trophy from November 19. “The recognition reflects our preparations and commitment. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh is continuously progressing in the field of sports. We are also organising the Women's Asian Hockey Championship at the same venue from November 19. This certification is a matter of great pride and happiness for all of us,” the minister added.

Additionally, the Minister shared the certificate on his official X handle, stating “The International Sports Complex Nathu Barkheda - Main Hockey Field in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, is now an FIH Certified Hockey Field. The facility has passed the FIH test to be officially certified as Category 1 Hockey Field located at a venue designed to host international Tier 1 televised hockey.” Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026, scheduled to be held from November 19 to 28, 2026, at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda in Bhopal. It will host a total of 20 matches. The league-stage matches will be played from November 19 to 25, while the semi-finals are scheduled for November 27 and the medal matches for November 28.

India will play their opening league match on November 19 against Malaysia. The hosts will then take on South Korea on November 21, Thailand on November 22, China on November 24 and Japan in their concluding league-stage match on November 25. (ANI)

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