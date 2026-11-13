Madhya Pradesh CM transfers Rs 1,831 cr to over 1.24 cr Ladli Behnas, announces Pichhore to become district on Delimitation Commission’s recommendation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday transferred over Rs 1,831 crore to the bank accounts of over 1.24 crore beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana and announced that Pichhore in Shivpuri district would be made a district on the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission. The Chief Minister transferred the 42nd instalment of the scheme, under which 1,24,81,550 eligible women received Rs 1,500 each as monthly financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Addressing a state-level Mahila Sammelan in Pichhore, CM Yadav said, “The state government is committed to empowering women across Madhya Pradesh by making them financially independent and self-reliant, thereby ensuring greater prosperity and well-being in their lives. Their economic empowerment will contribute to the overall prosperity of the state.” He said women were the pride and honour of society and that safeguarding their dignity and promoting their self-reliance remained central to the government's efforts.

During the programme, CM Yadav also transferred more than Rs 200 crore as cash credit limit assistance to over 5.5 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) working under the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission. Additionally, he dedicated and performed Bhoomi Poojan for 121 development works worth Rs 221.22 crore in Shivpuri district on the occasion. These included the inauguration of 36 completed works worth Rs 35 crore and Bhoomi Poojan for 85 works costing Rs 186.23 crore. He further distributed benefits to eligible beneficiaries under various government schemes.

Responding to the demand for granting district status to Pichhore, the Chief Minister said, “The state government has constituted a Delimitation Commission and Pichhore will be made a district upon its recommendation. The government will extend all necessary support in this regard.” CM Yadav also announced the establishment of a Sandipani School and a state-of-the-art sports complex in Pichhore, a police outpost at Redi Chauraha in Khaniyadhana and a college in Bamorkalan. He further announced the construction of a bridge over Kasna Nala, development works worth Rs 5 crore at Pichhore Fort and financial assistance for the beautification of Moti Sagar Lake.

Highlighting the government's initiatives for women's economic empowerment, CM Yadav said the state was encouraging industries to provide employment opportunities to women. Employers providing jobs to women in such industries were being given an additional incentive of Rs 5,000 per month for each woman employed, he added. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the government is encouraging industrialists to establish employment-oriented industries. Employers providing jobs to women in such industries are also being given an additional incentive of Rs 5,000 per month for each woman employed.

He further added that the government is promoting animal husbandry to increase the incomes of farmers, livestock rearers and women. Madhya Pradesh currently ranks third in the country in milk production. With everyone's participation, the state aims to become the country's leading milk producer within the next two years. Speaking about industrial development, the Chief Minister said Shivpuri district had recently been given the opportunity to benefit from a Defence Industrial Corridor worth Rs 6,000 crore. The state government was making efforts to establish industries across Madhya Pradesh by offering investors incentives in land allotment and the provision of electricity and water.

Furthermore, he emphasised that investment proposals worth more than Rs 12.50 lakh crore had translated into on-ground investments in the state, while Gwalior was set to get the country's first modern Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) through the joint efforts of the Central and State governments. (ANI)