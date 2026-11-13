Horses take centre stage at the Pushkar Fair; 68.5-inch-tall 'RDX' and 'Alex' become main attraction

Every year, traders and livestock owners from across India travel to the Pushkar Fair, bringing with them horses and other animals.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 15:15 IST
Horses take centre stage at the Pushkar Fair; 68.5-inch-tall 'RDX' and 'Alex' become main attraction
Horses take centrestage at Pushkar Fair (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the internationally renowned Pushkar Fair gets underway, the number of livestock owners arriving at the venue also remains on the rise. While the trading of animals has begun, the beautifully adorned livestock have also become a major draw for visitors. This year, the fair features horses of several magnificent breeds, but two, in particular, are the talk of the event due to their impressive height and striking physical build.

'RDX', a Marwari-breed horse that arrived from Maharashtra, is capturing everyone's attention with his 68.5-inch height. With his imposing stature and commanding presence, he has become a major attraction for both livestock owners and fair visitors. His owner shared that the horse displayed a striking temperament and flair from a young age—which is precisely why he named him 'RDX.' Meanwhile, 'Alex,' a roughly 10-year-old Marwari horse, is also making a distinct impression at the fair.

Standing 65 inches tall, he is winning people over with his physical conformation and graceful gait. His price tag has also become a hot topic, with his owner valuing him at approximately Rs 5 crore. Speaking to ANI, the horses’ owner Majid Saudagar from Maharashtra’s Jalna shared, “These are Marwari breed horses, and they are used for breeding. They are giving very good results, which is why the prices are set at this level. They are priced at Rs 5 crore each.”

Every year, traders and livestock owners from across India travel to the Pushkar Fair, bringing with them horses and other animals. This year, too, there is immense enthusiasm among equine enthusiasts. The presence of horses like 'RDX' and 'Alex' has truly added to the vibrancy of the fair. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
King Charles marks 50 years of his youth charity with Elton John on radio show

King Charles marks 50 years of his youth charity with Elton John on radio sh...

Global
2
FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

Global
3
FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

Global
4
Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least one, injures 10

Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least one, injures 10

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026