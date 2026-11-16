NIA arrests another accused in seizure of 236.33 kg methamphetamine in Mizoram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested accused Nurul Islam from Silchar, Assam, in connection with the seizure of 236.33 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs. 30.72 crore in May 2025 in Champhai district, Mizoram. 

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 12:27 IST
NIA arrests another accused in seizure of 236.33 kg methamphetamine in Mizoram
National Investigation Agency (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested accused Nurul Islam from Silchar, Assam, in connection with the seizure of 236.33 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs. 30.72 crore in May 2025 in Champhai district, Mizoram. Several digital devices, including mobile phones and memory cards, were seized from the possession of the accused during the arrest.

NIA investigation has revealed Nurul Islam to be the mastermind behind the cross-border trafficking of the seized methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar to mainland India through an interstate drug trafficking network. The case was originally registered as an FIR at Dungtlang Police Station. Five accused persons, including two from Mizoram, two from Tripura and one from Assam, were earlier chargesheeted in the case.

Further investigation in the case is continuing to identify other persons involved in the conspiracy and to uncover the wider network. Earlier, in a separate incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) secured the conviction of accused Adnanali Sarkar (A-5) in the Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module case.

According to a press release, the Special Court (NIA), Mumbai, convicted Sarkar under sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act and sections 201 and 120-B of the IPC on Saturday. He was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a maximum period of 6 years, and a total fine of Rs. 65,000 was imposed on him. The case was registered by NIA Mumbai on June 28, 2023, suo motu, following information received from the MHA regarding a conspiracy by ISIS members to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India.

The release stated that the investigation exposed a larger conspiracy involving international linkages and foreign-based ISIS handlers, in which the accused were involved in propagating the extremist ideology of ISIS, recruitment, raising funds for terrorist activities and circulating ISIS propaganda magazines, including 'Voice of Hind' and 'Voice of Khurasan'. Six accused, namely Tabish Nasser Siddiqui, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala alias Lalabhai, Sharjeel Shaikh, Aakif Ateeque Nachan, Zubair Noor Mohammad Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba and Adnanali Sarkar, were chargesheeted in the case. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

BRICS Digital Ambitions Hit a Standards Divide as Government Gains Outpace Wider Integration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026