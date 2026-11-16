ROI-Do billionaires deserve a tip rather than a tax? Stephen Jen

California's rejection of a billionaire wealth tax will not end the debate over how societies should treat ​their wealthiest citizens. One way to look at this question is by considering how much “extra” billionaires are earning on the value they create. So, are ​we “tipping” them too much or too little? Tipping culture is spreading worldwide, as anyone who has visited ‌a coffee ​shop knows. The concept is simple: the beneficiary of a service rewards the person delivering it for exceptional performance, meaning the provider receives more than a base salary.

Using this lens, what “tips” are billionaires receiving based on the value generated by the multi-billion- and sometimes trillion-dollar companies they hold stakes in? Here’s a simple way to calculate this. We can look at the current market valuation of a billionaire’s company and the implied revenue growth expected over the next 10 years. Assuming this materialises, we ‌can then calculate how the revenue is allocated among suppliers, workers, taxes, other shareholders, and the founders. The value of the founder’s shares divided by the total revenue can then be seen as the “tip” the founder gets for the overall wealth generated.

We are looking at overall revenue rather than earnings because this better accounts for the income generated for suppliers, workers and the government. There are obviously other ways the “tip” could be calculated, but I’m keeping it purposefully simple. Looking at the 10 wealthiest people in the world and the revenue their companies generate, my calculations show that they receive an “implied tip” of around 3.1%.

The group includes nine Americans and one Spaniard, Amancio Ortega, the founder of fashion ‌giant Inditex. Jensen Huang dropped out of the top 10 after stepping down as Nvidia CEO amid a scandal that sent the chipmaker's shares plunging, reducing the value of his stake. Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk receives an implied tip of around 10.6% of the companies' projected revenue over the next decade, largely ‌because of his sizeable holdings in the businesses he built.

Are these “tips” too much? Not necessarily. OUTSIZED BENEFITS

The US companies represented here — Tesla, SpaceX, Amazon , Alphabet, Meta, Dell, Oracle, Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway — currently employ nearly 3 million people worldwide and are expected to generate, on average, some $6 trillion in annual revenue over the next decade, according to the relevant company filings and our calculations based on the earnings growth rate implied by their share prices. That’s equivalent to roughly 15% of expected US GDP over the same period. These companies have also created enormous wealth for investors in recent years. US companies in the Nasdaq – which includes all the firms above except Dell, Oracle and Berkshire Hathaway – have average profit margins of around 20%, which is quite high compared with other equity markets. By comparison, the figure is around 11% ⁠for Europe's STOXX 600 , ​9% for Japan's Nikkei and 9.5% for China's Shanghai Stock Exchange.

While the billionaire owners and ⁠chief executives obviously benefit handsomely from this, their holdings only account for about one-tenth of their companies’ total market capitalisation, according to Bloomberg and Eurizon SLJ Capital. Pension funds, life insurance companies, and individual investors make up the rest. Other benefits these firms provide to the US are harder to calculate but no less valuable. Companies like Microsoft and Google have helped establish US dominance in workplace software and internet ⁠services worldwide. Tesla accelerated global electric vehicle adoption and helped revolutionise the entire automobile industry. And many of the US companies listed here are critical pillars supporting Washington’s geopolitical strategy as its technological arms race with China heats up.

DEATH AND TAXES One pushback here might be that billionaires aren’t paying enough in tax – and are thus getting a much bigger “tip” than what I’ve calculated above.

This ​idea was at the heart of the debate over Proposition 40 in California. This proposal, which was rejected last week, would have been the nation's first statewide billionaire wealth tax, imposing a one-time 5% levy on the assets of an estimated 250 California billionaires to fund healthcare and other ⁠public services. Often billionaires' incomes are quite small in relation to the capital gains accrued on their ownership stakes. They can generate liquidity by taking out loans on these stakes and thus typically don’t need to realise their gains, meaning their individual tax rates can appear quite low considering how rapidly their wealth is rising.

Current US tax law may also limit capital gains taxes if their assets are passed down. For example, the “step-up ⁠in basis” ​changes the basis for calculating capital gains to an asset’s fair value at the time of the original owner’s death, meaning the gains are not directly taxed. However, estate taxes would still come into play. Moreover, the companies these billionaires control are already huge sources of recurring revenue for the US government, including corporate taxes, payroll taxes and other fees. Indeed, these companies currently pay around $150 billion collectively in corporate tax, based on their reported figures. And if they grow at the pace implied by their share prices and tax law remains unchanged, their total corporate taxes over 10 years could exceed $3.5 trillion.

DEFINING FAIRNESS Another objection might be that widening wealth inequality is inherently unfair ⁠and that it would be more just to have a larger portion of the value business owners create distributed broadly – that is, we should further reduce their tips.

But let’s do a thought experiment. If a government in Europe – which has far fewer billionaires than the US and typically less dynamic economies – ⁠identified a few very talented people capable of creating immensely profitable companies that would contribute to ⁠the European economy, society, wealth, and overall technological infrastructure, would the government be willing to sign a contract that would give these tech founders a “tip” of 3.1% for their creations, knowing full well that it would eventually be able to tax a large proportion of this tip back anyway? That doesn’t seem like a difficult call.

(The views expressed here are those of Stephen Jen, the CEO and co-CIO of Eurizon SLJ Asset Management.) Enjoying this column? Check out Reuters Open Interest (ROI), your essential new ‌source for global financial commentary. Follow ROI on LinkedIn, and ‌X.

And listen to the Morning Bid daily podcast on Apple, Spotify, or the Reuters app. Subscribe to hear Reuters journalists discuss the biggest news in markets and finance seven ​days a week. (Writing by Stephen Jen; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Anna Szymanski)