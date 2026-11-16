Mumbai’s 14-year-old equestrian talent Taarini Lodha set to compete at FEI Dressage World Challenge 2026 in Bengaluru

Mumbai-based young equestrian athlete Taarini Lodha is set to compete in the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) Dressage World Challenge 2026 (South Zone), scheduled to be held at Surge Stables in Bengaluru from November 16 to 20. Representing the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC), Mumbai, Taarini will look to build on her consistent performances on the national equestrian circuit as she takes on another important competitive challenge in her dressage journey.

Specialising in Dressage, while also having previously competed in Show Jumping and winning a gold medal at the Concours Saut National, Taarini has steadily established herself as a promising young talent in Indian equestrian sport. Having started competing at the age of 10, she trains under coach Isabelle Hasleder at Chennai Equitation Centre (CEC) and Bobin Tshering at ARC in Mumbai and follows a disciplined training schedule, dedicating five days a week to riding, alongside fitness and strength-conditioning sessions. Her preparation focuses on refining her technique, improving precision and balance, and strengthening the coordination and partnership with her horse that are central to competitive Dressage. A key part of Taarini's journey has been her partnership with Knock Out, the horse she has ridden to several notable performances. The duo secured gold in Children I Dressage at the Equestrian Premier League 2025 in Bengaluru, with a score of 65.841 per cent. At the Junior National Equestrian Championship in December 2025, Taarini and Knock Out delivered another strong performance, recording an individual score of 70.154 per cent in the Children Group I Dressage Team event, helping her team secure the bronze medal with an aggregate score of 272.579. More recently, the pair scored 69.137 per cent at the Dream Alliance 6 event and scored a staggering 71.85 per cent, which helped her qualify for the national event that is happening this year in December.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Taarini Lodha said, as per a press release, "I am really excited to compete at the FEI Dressage World Challenge in Bengaluru. I have been working hard with my coach to improve my technique, consistency and confidence in the arena. My partnership with Knock Out is a very important part of my journey. Every horse has its own personality, and building trust and understanding takes time, patience and a lot of practice. Knock Out has been an important part of my progress, and I am looking forward to competing together. I see every competition as an opportunity to learn, challenge myself and become a better rider." Coach Isabelle Hasleder said, "Taarini has shown tremendous commitment and enthusiasm towards the sport. What stands out is her willingness to learn, her discipline in training and her ability to work on the finer aspects of Dressage. Her partnership with Knock Out has developed steadily, and their understanding in the arena has been an important factor in her performances. The focus during preparation has been on consistency, accuracy and building confidence while executing the movements. The FEI World Challenge will be a valuable opportunity for her to test herself in a competitive environment, gain experience and continue developing as a rider. We are looking forward to seeing her put her training into practice."

Balancing her academic commitments at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, with her equestrian pursuits, Taarini continues to work towards improving her competitive performance. She hopes to continue progressing in the sport and establish herself on larger competitive platforms. The FEI Dressage World Challenge 2026 (South Zone) will be held at Surge Stables, Bengaluru, from November 16 to 20. (ANI)