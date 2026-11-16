Assam: Gaurav Gogoi demands accountability over Kaziranga crash, calls for FIR against CM Sarma

Jorhat Congress MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has strongly criticised the BJP government here over the Kaziranga road accident and demanded accountability for what he described as the poor state of healthcare facilities in the area. Gogoi, who visited the injured passengers undergoing treatment and the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, said the crash occurred close to Kaziranga National Park, a major tourist destination visited by people from across India and abroad.

He alleged that although a major hospital is located near the accident site, patients could not receive treatment there because the facility was allegedly being used by police personnel instead of functioning as a proper emergency healthcare centre. According to Gogoi, police personnel were staying inside the hospital premises as a camp to provide security to an under-construction resort near the area. He said the government must accept responsibility for the situation.

“If the owner of the private traveller can be held responsible and arrested, then the government is equally, or even more, responsible,” Gogoi said, questioning the state government's failure to ensure adequate medical facilities in the region. He said the condition of several injured passengers remains critical and stressed the need for immediate improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in areas close to major highways and tourist destinations.

Gogoi also demanded government employment for one member of every affected family, including families who lost a member in the accident and those whose relatives are still undergoing treatment. He said such assistance would provide families with a means of sustaining themselves after the tragedy. Taking a sharp political swipe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister had failed to show adequate sensitivity towards the victims and their families.

“If the traveller or agency owner can face an FIR, then I believe the Chief Minister should also face an FIR because of the extremely poor condition of healthcare,” Gogoi said. Gogoi further criticised the Chief Minister over his priorities and made a sarcastic remark that Sarma should be sent to Thailand to pursue his alleged interest in resorts and casinos, while another person should be given the responsibility of serving the people of Assam.

The Congress leader's remarks came amid continuing concern over the condition of the injured passengers and demands for accountability following the deadly Kaziranga road accident. Earlier, an accident took place near Kaziranga National Park, when a passenger vehicle and a container truck collided head-on in the Rongajaan area of Golaghat district.

The death toll has risen to 26, with 24 victims identified and two still unidentified, said officials. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 9 lakh each for the families of 26 killed in a tragic road accident in Kaziranga, and affirmed that the state government stands firmly with the affected families. (ANI)