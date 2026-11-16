"Present-day wars require endurance": Defence Production Secy calls for self-reliance in drone manufacturing

Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar on Monday called for self-reliance and standardisation in drone manufacturing in India. Speaking at the Session 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence' at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0, Sanjeev Kumar noted that the Production Linked Incentive by the Civil Aviation Ministry and large orders from the armed forces can aid drone manufacturing in the country.

He said, "We are conscious of the drone, and the armed forces are conscious of the requirement of drones of multiple types. The companies in the defence sector, a large percentage of them, are in the drone area. Hundreds of companies are now making drones. What is required is standardisation, so that the parts can be interchangeably used." "Secondly, the dependence on critical components of drones, which we have from outside countries, needs to be reduced. The PLI scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and large orders from Indian armed forces would help the industry in developing those types of payloads and sensors within the country. I am confident that in the coming years, our drone industry will be mature and will be able to take care of the requirement of the armed forces," Kumar added.

During his address at the Summit, he noted that drones have become important amid the requirement of endurance in present-day wars. Sanjeev Kumar said, "Three-four wars are happening in the last few years: the Russia-Ukraine war, West Asia conflict, Operation Sindoor and the Azerbaijan-Armenia war. The present war requires endurance... economic and supply chain endurance. Wars are getting extended, so economic and supply chain endurance are required. Drones have become very important. An article I was reading (which stated) drones coupled with anti-drone systems might change the paradigm, like the discovery of barood (gunpowder) changed explosives."

"So, the entire doctrine of war may undergo change in the coming years. It can be used for multiple purposes; multiple distances have become important and easily available," he added. (ANI)