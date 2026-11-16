Gill, Suryakumar, Pandya, Bumrah congratulate Jay Shah on re-election as ICC Chair

Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday congratulated Jay Shah on his re-election as Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second consecutive term. The ICC Board announced the unopposed reappointment of Jay for a second term as ICC Chair following a proposal by the ICC directors at the global governing body's Board meetings in Bali.

Posting on an Instagram story, Indian skipper Gill wrote, "Congratulations Jay bhai @jayshah220988" India's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar also hailed Jay's "vision and thought" across all formats of the game and "how it has changed cricket for the better". He also highlighted how Jay helped the sport grow "across continents, reaching new audiences and creating opportunities that were not there before".

"Many congratulations, Jay bhai, @jayshah220988 on your reappointment as ICC Chair! We've all seen the vision and thought you put into, across formats of the game, and how it has changed cricket for better. Not only limited to Indian cricket, but cricket under your leadership has grown across continents, reaching new audiences and creating opportunities that were not there before. Thank you for your constant support and commitment to the game. Wishing you many more milestones ahead!," posted Suryakumar. Indian all-rounder Hardik congratulated Jay, calling him as "best of the best" on his Instagram story.

Bumrah also posted an Instagram story congratulating Jay for his re-election, thanking him for his "immense contribution to the sport". The decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap. Cricket is also preparing for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 and has recently announced an expanded long-range programme for competitions, delivering greater participation and development pathways.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cricket’s foundations, supporting the continued growth of the women’s game, expanding opportunities for Associate Members, protecting the integrity of international cricket and developing sustainable commercial opportunities to support the sport’s long-term future. Jay said in a statement: “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world.

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans." “Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders."

“I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.” (ANI)