Supreme Court contempt plea flags JDA’s inaction against illegal Jaipur colony despite inspection report

The continued existence of an allegedly illegal residential colony in Jaipur, despite the development authority itself identifying it as unauthorised, has raised questions over the effectiveness of enforcement action against illegal constructions. A contempt petition filed in the Supreme Court by Rajdarbar Pinkcity Developments Pvt Ltd has accused senior officials of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), Jaipur Municipal Corporation and other departments of failing to act against the Narayan Vihar colony in Jaishinghpura-Bhakrota.

The petition raises a larger question: why do illegal colonies and unauthorised constructions continue to exist even after government agencies identify violations and the Supreme Court issues directions for strict enforcement? According to the petition, the JDA conducted a site inspection on November 2, 2025, and subsequently submitted a report dated November 10, 2025, recording that an illegal colony had been developed on approximately half of the 6.29-hectare land parcel.

The report reportedly found boundary walls and tin-shed rooms on several plots, with four to five houses already constructed and families residing in them. Despite this assessment, the petitioner alleges that no effective demolition or removal action has followed.

The petition contends that the authorities have not explained their failure to initiate enforcement action despite repeated representations submitted on October 20, 2025, July 9 and October 23. A legal notice was also issued to the officials on October 24, 2026, warning of contempt proceedings if the Supreme Court’s directions were not implemented. One possible complication cited in the petition is the pendency of litigation relating to the land. A civil court, in an order dated October 17, 2025, directed parties to maintain status quo concerning the Narayan Narsi Village residential scheme. Separately, the Divisional Commissioner, Jaipur, on August 19, stayed the operation of a 2005 land-conversion order to the extent of the appellants’ land and directed status quo until the next hearing on September 22.

However, the petitioner argues that these proceedings do not provide a blanket protection against action on unauthorised construction. It has relied on the Supreme Court’s September 22, directions in Loganathan vs State of Tamil Nadu, which clarified that pending litigation cannot prevent authorities from sealing premises where land use violates sanctioned purposes. The court also directed prompt sealing or demolition, as required by law, of structures found to have been erected without any approval. The petition further invokes the Supreme Court’s December 17 judgment in Rajendra Kumar Barjatya vs UP Avas Evam Vikas Parishad, which held that unauthorised constructions cannot be protected on grounds of administrative failure, delay or investment made by developers.

Under Sections 32 to 34-A of the Jaipur Development Authority Act, 1982, the JDA has powers to order restoration of land, discontinue unauthorised development, remove temporary illegal structures and seal premises. The petitioner has questioned why these powers have not translated into effective ground action. The contempt petition, filed on November 4, seeks personal affidavits from the officials detailing inspections, sealing, demolition and other enforcement measures undertaken. It also seeks disclosure of approved layout plans, building permissions, occupation certificates and utility connections for the colony.

The petition names the JDA commissioner, municipal commissioner, district collector, enforcement officials and senior electricity and water department officials as alleged contemnors. It alleges wilful disobedience of Supreme Court directions, a charge that remains to be adjudicated. The larger issue is whether identifying an illegal colony on paper is enough, or whether planning authorities must also demonstrate tangible enforcement action to prevent unauthorised development from becoming a fait accompli. (ANI)