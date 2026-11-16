ADB Joins Global Partners to Boost Green Industry and Climate Resilience at COP31

Global climate promises need to become practical investments that protect communities and support economic growth, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda told world leaders during the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye. Speaking at high-level meetings with the COP31 Presidency and international partners, he called for faster financing and stronger cooperation to help vulnerable countries respond to growing climate threats. He highlighted the urgent need to turn international agreements into projects that improve people's lives, protect livelihoods and strengthen economies against natural disasters.

During an event bringing together multilateral development bank (MDB) presidents and the COP31 Presidency, Kanda emphasized the importance of making climate finance easier to access and speeding up the implementation of resilience projects. Many developing countries face difficulties securing affordable funding for infrastructure, disaster preparedness and sustainable development, leaving communities exposed to increasing environmental and economic risks. He urged governments and financial institutions to work more closely so that national climate priorities can become funded projects without unnecessary delays.

The ADB president emphasized the opportunities created by cleaner industries, stronger regional partnerships and investments that help businesses adapt to climate challenges. His discussions covered major initiatives supporting industrial decarbonization in Türkiye, glacier protection in mountainous countries, climate resilience across the Pacific and financial assistance for earthquake-affected communities. These efforts reflect ADB's broader commitment to helping developing economies access financial resources, create employment opportunities and build a more sustainable future.

Helping Developing Economies Build Cleaner and More Competitive Industries

At the High-Level Dialogue on Seizing the Green Industrial Opportunity, Kanda explained that development banks have an important role in helping countries modernize industries without placing excessive financial pressure on businesses. He encouraged financial institutions to share investment risks, lower borrowing costs and combine public and private resources to make cleaner industrial technologies more affordable. ADB plans to use blended finance and policy support to encourage sustainable industrial development, strengthen competitiveness and create quality employment opportunities.

Kanda formalized ADB's membership in the Türkiye Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform (TIDIP), joining the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Bank Group and the Climate Investment Funds. The partnership will support investments that help Turkish industries reduce carbon emissions, improve energy efficiency and adopt cleaner production technologies without compromising their competitiveness. By connecting financial institutions and investment resources, the platform is expected to strengthen Türkiye's industrial transition and create opportunities for businesses and workers.

Protecting Mountain Communities and Pacific Islands from Climate Risks

Climate change is placing increasing pressure on mountain communities that depend on glaciers and reliable water supplies for agriculture, household needs and local economic activities. At a high-level event focused on advancing the mountain agenda, Kanda joined representatives from Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Bhutan and Nepal to highlight ADB's $3.5 billion Glaciers to Farms programme. The initiative focuses on protecting water resources and farming livelihoods threatened by melting glaciers, with additional support for flood early warning systems in Nepal and Bhutan to help communities prepare for dangerous weather events.

Pacific island economies are also receiving expanded climate financing through the Regional Programmatic Approach for Climate Action, launched by Kanda alongside Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., Pacific leaders and Green Climate Fund Executive Director Mafalda Duarte. The programme combines $250 million in Green Climate Fund grants with more than $800 million in planned ADB investments to support climate-resilient development across 14 Pacific economies. By coordinating project preparation and financing across participating countries, the initiative is designed to reduce delays caused by fragmented funding arrangements and help vulnerable communities strengthen their protection against climate-related disasters.

New Financing Partnerships Support Disaster Recovery and Sustainable Growth

ADB's efforts to mobilize climate financing received another boost during Kanda's meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who expressed Norway's intention to provide $100 million in guarantees. The proposed support would benefit ADB's Innovative Finance Facility for Climate in Asia and the Pacific, potentially unlocking an additional $450 million in lending for climate-related investments. Such financial guarantees can help development banks expand lending capacity and direct more resources toward projects that might struggle to attract sufficient financing.

Kanda also signed a memorandum of understanding with OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, strengthening cooperation between the two development institutions. Agreements signed with Türkiye's Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek covered a €620 million HILAL project designed to develop earthquake-resilient hospitals and improve the ability of healthcare facilities to withstand future disasters. These investments are particularly important for communities exposed to seismic risks, where reliable hospitals and emergency healthcare infrastructure are essential during and after major earthquakes.

Financial support for smaller businesses formed another important part of ADB's activities in Türkiye, with $500 million in public and private sector loans signed through VakıfBank. The financing will expand access to longer-term funding for small enterprises, particularly those operating in less developed provinces and communities affected by earthquakes, with special attention given to women entrepreneurs. Through partnerships covering healthcare infrastructure, business development, green industries and climate adaptation, ADB is working to turn international commitments into investments that strengthen economic resilience and improve everyday living conditions.