Resilient Rivers and Digital Growth: ADB Targets Up to $13 Billion for ASEAN's Development by 2030

Southeast Asian countries could receive up to $13 billion in new public and private investments to protect vital river systems and strengthen their growing digital economies under two major initiatives announced by Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda. The funding will support better water management, flood protection, digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence readiness, helping countries respond to environmental challenges and expanding economic opportunities. Both initiatives are expected to mobilize financing by 2030 and complete ADB's broader $30 billion commitment to support development priorities across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Kanda announced the initiatives during the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Manila, held alongside the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, where regional leaders discussed opportunities for economic cooperation and sustainable growth. He emphasized that rivers remain essential for agriculture, food production and communities, with connected digital systems offering new possibilities for trade, employment and business development. ADB wants its investment commitments to produce measurable improvements in people's lives through stronger infrastructure, better access to financial services and more resilient economies.

The announcement marks another step in ADB's expanding partnership with ASEAN, reinforced by a new five-year memorandum of understanding signed during the summit. The agreement formally designates ADB as the region's main bank, strengthening its role in supporting development programmes and coordinating investments across Southeast Asia. Kanda stressed that successful regional cooperation should be measured through completed projects and improvements in communities rather than the scale of financial commitments alone.

$8 Billion River Initiative to Protect Water Supplies and Farming Communities

The ASEAN Resilient Rivers Initiative is designed to mobilize up to $8 billion in public and private financing by 2030, helping countries improve water security and protect communities from increasingly damaging floods and droughts. Investment priorities include modern irrigation systems, stronger flood defenses and improved management of river basins that support agricultural production, household water supplies and economic activities. These improvements could help farmers manage unpredictable rainfall, reduce damage to critical infrastructure and maintain reliable water resources during periods of environmental stress.

Healthy rivers play an essential role in supporting food systems, local livelihoods and natural ecosystems throughout Southeast Asia, making their protection a major economic and environmental priority. The initiative will encourage countries to coordinate investments across shared river basins, recognizing that water management decisions in one location can affect communities and ecosystems elsewhere. Better planning and modern infrastructure are expected to strengthen agricultural productivity, protect water supplies and reduce the economic losses associated with water-related disasters.

$5 Billion Digital Platform to Support AI, Trade and Regional Connectivity

ADB's second initiative, the ASEAN Regional Platform for AI and Digital Economy, is expected to mobilize up to $5 billion by 2030 to strengthen digital infrastructure and make technology systems work more effectively across national borders. The programme will support implementation of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement through investments and policy reforms covering cross-border payment systems, verifiable digital identities, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence readiness. Improving connections between digital platforms could help businesses conduct international transactions more easily, reduce operational barriers and expand access to regional markets.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to benefit from improved digital trade opportunities, particularly those seeking to reach customers and business partners across Southeast Asia. ADB will work with governments to identify financially viable digital projects, improve investment preparation and attract public and private funding for technology infrastructure and related services. The initiative seeks to create a more connected regional economy where smaller businesses can participate in digital commerce and countries can use emerging technologies to support productivity and competitiveness.

ADB Completes $30 Billion ASEAN Commitment and Expands Regional Partnerships

The two newly announced initiatives complete the package of commitments under ADB's $30 billion pledge for ASEAN, first introduced by Kanda in Cebu in May. The broader financing programme includes a $6 billion initiative to strengthen regional capital markets, a project preparation fund for ASEAN Power Grid investments and support for the blue economy through healthier seas and sustainable coastal development. These priorities address major development needs across the region, covering financial markets, energy connectivity, water security, digital transformation and economic activities linked to marine resources.

Strengthening regional power connections and financial systems could help ASEAN economies attract investment, improve energy security and create opportunities for businesses operating across multiple countries. The ASEAN Power Grid project preparation fund will help advance electricity infrastructure investments, with blue economy financing supporting sustainable activities that depend on healthy coastal and marine environments. ADB's approach connects infrastructure development with environmental protection and economic cooperation, giving governments additional tools to manage shared challenges and pursue sustainable growth.

Regional financial stability remains another important area of cooperation, with ADB expected to renew its memorandum of understanding with the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office through 2031. The renewed partnership would strengthen joint research, economic surveillance, institutional capacity building and knowledge sharing across ASEAN, the People's Republic of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea. Through the combined $30 billion commitment and expanded regional partnerships, ADB is seeking to turn development priorities into practical investments that protect communities, strengthen businesses and support Southeast Asia's economic future.