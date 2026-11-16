Talking about EU security architecture with Russia now is trap, Lithuania says

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 13:39 IST
Talking about EU security architecture with Russia now is trap, Lithuania says

​European countries ​should nOt fall ‌into the ​trap of talking about a future ‌European security architecture with Russia before there is a ceasefire in the Ukrainian ‌war, Lithuania's foreign minister said ‌on Monday. "On European security architecture it is very clear that we don't ⁠need ​another ⁠one. We already had one. The ⁠rules are working, but the problem is ​that Russia is breaking them," Kęstutis ⁠Budrys told reporters at a monthly ⁠EU ​foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

"It provides a lot of ⁠chances for Russia to get something out ⁠of ⁠it. So we shouldn't fall into this trap."

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