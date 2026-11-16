Talking about EU security architecture with Russia now is trap, Lithuania says
European countries should nOt fall into the trap of talking about a future European security architecture with Russia before there is a ceasefire in the Ukrainian war, Lithuania's foreign minister said on Monday. "On European security architecture it is very clear that we don't need another one. We already had one. The rules are working, but the problem is that Russia is breaking them," Kęstutis Budrys told reporters at a monthly EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.
"It provides a lot of chances for Russia to get something out of it. So we shouldn't fall into this trap."