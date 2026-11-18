The Union Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Israel Aerospace Industries on Wednesday for the upgradation and obsolescence management of the Barak Point Defence Missile System onboard Indian Navy ships at an overall cost of Rs 1,976.40 crore. According to a press release, the contract, under the Other Capital Procurement Procedure, was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on November 18, 2026.

Meanwhile, the upgradation of the system would ensure enhanced features and potent range anti-air defence capability of the Indian Naval platforms. As part of the contract, a comprehensive upgrade of the system's hardware and software of the system would be undertaken. On November 18 2026, the Indian Navy marks the Golden Jubilee of its Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance (LRMR) operations. The milestone coincides with the 50th anniversary of the commissioning of Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 312, the ‘Albatross’, and commemorates five decades of airborne vigil in support of India’s maritime security.

In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy paid tribute to the dedicated aircrew and ground personnel who have maintained an unwavering vigil over the seas. "50 Years of Unwavering Vigil. On 18 Nov 2026, #INAS312 ‘𝘼𝙡𝙗𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙨’ turns 50, marking five decades of #IndianNavy Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance. From the Super Constellation to the P-8I, we salute the aircrew and ground teams who have kept watch over our seas," the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy stated.

Following the 1971 war, the need for shore-based maritime patrol aircraft capable of working alongside ships and helicopters led the Navy to assume responsibility for long-range maritime reconnaissance. November 18 1976, INAS 312 was commissioned at INS Hansa, Goa, with five Lockheed Super Constellation aircraft transferred from the Indian Air Force.

The induction of the Ilyushin Il-38 in 1977 strengthened the Navy’s maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare capability. The Tupolev Tu-142M, inducted into INAS 312 in 1988, extended the Navy’s patrol reach across the Indian Ocean Region.

The induction of the Boeing P-8I at INS Rajali, Arakkonam, in 2013 marked a further advance, bringing enhanced capabilities in wide-area intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, anti-submarine warfare and maritime strike.Over the past five decades, the Navy’s LRMR aircraft have supported Operations Cactus, Vijay, Parakram and Sindoor, as well as anti-piracy and search and rescue missions. Today, P-8I aircraft of INAS 312 at INS Rajali, Arakkonam, and INAS 316 at INS Hansa, Goa, continue to maintain vigil over the Indian Ocean and beyond, safeguarding India’s maritime interests.

The Golden Jubilee honours generations of naval aviators, mission crews, maintainers and support personnel whose dedication and professionalism have built and sustained this capability over five decades. Earlier in November, the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth Rs 498.58 crore with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the Normal Refit and Re-powering of Indian Naval Ship in Betwa. The contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday.

According to a release, INS Betwa, a Brahmaputra-class frigate of the Indian Navy, will undergo a major propulsion system transformation, involving the replacement of its existing steam-based propulsion system with a diesel-engine-based propulsion system under the contract. The refit will also include the upgradation of its combat capabilities through the installation of a modernised weapon suite, thereby enhancing the ship's operational effectiveness.

This project will further strengthen indigenous capabilities in the ship repair and maintenance ecosystem, particularly in undertaking complex propulsion system transformation and modernisation of naval platforms. The project is expected to involve more than 50 MSMEs and generate significant employment opportunities across the Indian shipbuilding & ancillary industries. This project will provide a major impetus to the Government's vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make-in-India’, while reinforcing the country's indigenous naval ship repair and maintenance capabilities.

Earlier on November 2, the Ministry of Defence signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the construction of eight Next Generation Corvettes for the Indian Navy. The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at Kartavya Bhawan-2 in New Delhi on Monday.

Under the agreement, GRSE will construct five corvettes, while GSL will build the remaining three. The project marks an important step in India's indigenous warship design and construction capabilities, as the vessels will be designed by the Indian Navy and constructed by defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) selected through a competitive process. The Ministry of Defence said the project would strengthen India's domestic shipbuilding ecosystem by bringing together defence public sector companies, private shipyards and Indian industrial partners, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). (ANI)